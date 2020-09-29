The coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Moore County, with one of the deaths linked to a newly identified outbreak at a long-term care facility in Southern Pines.
A total of 34 deaths have now been reported locally in connection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The latest deaths were announced Tuesday afternoon by the Moore County Health Department.
The agency said three individuals older than 75 and a person aged 65 to 74 are among the deceased.The youngest individual, a woman the health department described as being “between the ages of 50 and 64,” was a resident of Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community that on Tuesday became the county’s 11th long-term care facility to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The health department said 19 residents of Magnolia Gardens recently tested positive for COVID-19, along with six staff members. An outbreak is declared by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services whenever two or more infections are linked to a nursing home, assisted living community or prison.
One of the deaths announced by the local health department on Tuesday was linked to an ongoing outbreak at Accordius Health in Aberdeen, where more than 80 infections have been reported. The deceased, a woman older than 75, is the fourth resident of the nursing home to die of COVID-19.
Thirteen of the area’s 34 deaths happened in September, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic in Moore County. Twenty of the deaths are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
NCDHHS issued a secretarial order on Monday allowing indoor visitation to resume at nursing homes across the state, but only if they meet strict criteria.
“We have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents since the start of this crisis,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the department, said in a statement. “Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance.”
The order allows indoor visitation only at facilities that have gone 14 days with no new cases of COVID-19. Visitation is not allowed at nursing homes in counties where the positive-testing rate is 10 percent or higher.
Moore County’s rate was 5 percent as of Monday evening.
New Cluster Identified
In addition to the newly reported outbreak, the local health department on Tuesday announced the county’s third so-called cluster of coronavirus cases.
Different from outbreaks, clusters are defined by NCDHHS as an occurrence of at least five infections over a 14-day period with a “linkage between cases.”
The latest cluster was identified at Crystal Lake Casaworks, a substance-abuse facility in Lakeview where an employee and four residents recently tested positive.
“NCDHHS uses the term ‘cluster’ as opposed to ‘outbreak’ for settings like Crystal Lake Casaworks because it can be difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community,” the health department said in a statement.
The county’s previous coronavirus clusters were reported at Magic Years Childcare Center and at Robbins Elementary School, which has seen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other school in the district.
In a message to parents on Monday, Christine Laurita, principal of Robbins Elementary, said two classrooms were asked to quarantine “following guidance from the Moore County Health Department” after an individual at the school tested positive. The new case involves a student, according to an online spreadsheet maintained by the Moore County school system.
The document shows that a total of 10 infections have been linked to Robbins Elementary since the district resumed in-person instruction for students on Aug. 17. Two of those cases involve children, the school system said, while the other infections were linked to faculty members.
“We are working closely with the Moore County Health Department to take all the appropriate steps to curb further spread of the virus,” Laurita said in her message to parents.
More than 40 cases have been identified across the district over the past six weeks, though the school system recently reported its longest streak to date with no new infections. According to the spreadsheet, no students or faculty members at any of the county’s 23 public schools tested positive from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.
Nearing 1,700 Cases
Over 1,680 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since March, according to the local health department.
The agency estimated that 1,521 residents, or about 90 percent of the county’s reported cases, had recovered from the disease as of Monday evening.
An average of 15 new infections are being reported daily in Moore County, the health department said. The agency’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus shows 36 percent of the county’s total cases involve residents ages 25 to 49, more than any other age group.
The Moore County Health Department will hold a drive-thru coronavirus testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday in front of the department’s building on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. The clinic is free to residents through a partnership with Goshen Medical Center. Health insurance is not required, but people with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the testing site. Participants must pre-register for the event by calling 910-267-2044.
