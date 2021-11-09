Coronavirus vaccination boosters are now available for certain people, but knowing when and where to get the shots can be difficult. Following are answers to some frequently asked questions you may have about boosters.
Am I eligible for a booster?
It depends on which vaccine you received, and how long ago you received it.
Anyone aged 18 or older who received the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is eligible after at least two months. The criteria is stricter for people who received one of the more popular two-shot vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
These individuals must wait at least six months after their second injection and belong to one of four high-risk groups identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Which groups are considered high-risk?
People aged 18 or older who:
• Have an underlying medical condition
• Live in a long-term care setting
• Work in a hospital, school, correctional facility, grocery store or other setting where there is increased risk of exposure to COVID-19
Additionally, anyone aged 65 or older who received either of the two-dose vaccines is eligible after six months.
Why are the requirements looser for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine?
While all of the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has “lower vaccine effectiveness over time” compared with the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the CDC.
Do I have to get the booster by the same company that made my vaccine?
The CDC is allowing “mix-and-match dosing” for boosters, meaning eligible individuals can choose between boosters from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson based on their personal preference.
However, this does not mean that each booster is the same. Moderna’s booster, for example, contains half the dose of the company’s initial vaccine series.
If you are unsure of which booster to get, consider asking your primary care provider for a recommendation.
Where can I get my booster?
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is offering Pfizer and Moderna boosters during several upcoming clinics in Moore County. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment online by visiting schedule.firsthealth.org.
The Moore County Health Department is also offering boosters by appointment at its office in Carthage. Appointments can be made by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
(1) comment
“Researcher Warns Third Booster Jab Against COVID Might Be Lethal - According to Walter Chesnut of WMCResearch.org, the COVID vaccines can destroy the so-called "telomeres" - enzymes in the human DNA that regulate aging. These encapsulate DNA and shorten over time as people grow older.“ Christianity Daily
