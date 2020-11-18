Moore County is seeing "substantial community spread" of the coronavirus, according to a ranking system launched Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The system was developed by DHHS to highlight infection and hospitalization trends in each of the state's 100 counties. Based on their metrics, the counties are assigned to one of three color-coded tiers.
Moore is among the 43 counties currently assigned to the orange tier. The ranking is used for counties where 101 to 200 infections have been reported for every 100,00 residents over a two-week period, and where the pandemic has either caused a “moderate impact” on local hospitals or the positivity rate for coronavirus testing is 8 to 10 percent.
The only tier more severe than orange is red, which indicates “critical community spread.” Only 10 counties are currently assigned to the red tier.
Individuals in orange and red counties should “avoid places where people congregate” and limit their “public interactions to mainly essential activities,” according to DHHS. The agency is expected to update its rankings on the second week of December.
After showing signs of improvement in early November, Moore County’s coronavirus trends are again creeping in the wrong direction.
The county saw a daily average of about 21 infections for the seven days ending Tuesday, up from a daily average of 13 infections during the previous week. The local positivity rate for coronavirus testing stood at 6.5 percent on Tuesday, up from 4.8 percent a week earlier.
A total of 2,582 cases have been identified in Moore County since March, according to the local health department’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the virus. There have been 59 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, 40 of which are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
(3) comments
Predictable. The latest phase of the Fraudci / Cohen fear campaign. Cohen has been mentioned as a potential federal fear-mongerer, now demonstrating her loyalty to Big Brother Shutdown Cooper. When 80% or more Covid cases are in fact false positives, and most of the remaining 20% are asymptomatic, this map means nothing other than a flailing attempt of Democrat tyranny.
Couldn't agree more...people are so gullible!
You are both as wrong as you can be. That you can deny facts doesn't mean they are wrong. This pandemic continues unabated. Only when someone close to you feels the real effects will you begin to understand. I hope it doesn't,but it's almost inevitable with people such as yourselves.
John Misiaszek
