North Carolinians with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination on Wednesday, a week earlier than expected.
Some of the newly eligible individuals include smokers and people with asthma, cancer, diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure. Inmates and people experiencing homelessness will also be eligible under the expanded criteria.
During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the decision to open up eligibility to certain residents included in Group 4 of the state’s rollout plan was based on feedback from vaccine providers.
“This move to Group 4 is good news,” he said. “I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”
Cooper said other individuals in Group 4 will be eligible for shots beginning April 7. That expansion is expected to include people who work in banks, hotels, retail businesses, laundromats, chemical plants, data centers, repair shops, real estate offices and wastewater treatment facilities. Plumbers, electricians and exterminators will also be eligible, according to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are very fortunate to now have three tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that keep people out of the hospital and prevent death from this virus,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said in a statement. “With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state.”
Vaccinations remain open to previously eligible residents including frontline health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, K-12 school employees and all adults age 65 and older. Thursday’s announcement came a week after the state expanded vaccinations to all frontline essential workers.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is vaccinating Moore County residents during twice-a-week clinics at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. Eligible individuals can schedule injections online by visiting schedule.firsthealth.org.
The Moore County Health Department is administering shots at its office and the neighboring Agricultural Center building in Carthage. Eligible residents must call 910-947-SHOT to schedule an appointment through the health department.
Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Seven Lakes Prescription Shoppe, Walgreens and Harris Teeter are also receiving limited shipments of the vaccine. Individuals should call these businesses for information.
DHHS said nearly 15,000 local residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday. Over 8,100 cases of COVID-19 and 182 deaths have been linked to the county since the start of the pandemic, according to the agency.
Trump Vaccine for the CCP flu, phony scam-demic.
So which is it Kent you’re praising Trump for the vaccine , yet You claim it is a phony Pandemic
