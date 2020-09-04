The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame will postpone its induction ceremony scheduled for this fall to Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have no way of knowing what phase of lockdown the state will be in come this October, and we’d rather go ahead and postpone the ceremony now than have to cancel it at the last minute,” says Ed Southern, the executive director of the North Carolina Writers’ Network, which oversees the NCLHOF.

The five Tar Heel authors selected for the NCLHOF this year — Anthony S. Abbott, Charles Frazier, Bland Simpson, Max Steele and Carole Boston Weatherford — will join the other inductees in the hall this fall.

Their profiles will appear on the website www.nclhof.org, and their portraits will be hung as soon as possible in Weymouth Center, which houses the NCLHOF.

“Though the induction ceremony traditionally takes place outside, we could not keep a safe social distance between the attendees without severely restricting their number,” Southern says. “We decided to wait and hope to hold a full ceremony next year, rather than hold a half-ceremony this year.”

Since 2008, a collection of North Carolina literary organizations has helped the NCWN coordinate the NCLHOF and its activities: the N.C. Center for the Book, now a part of the N.C. Humanities Council; the N.C. Collection at the Wilson Library at UNC-Chapel Hill; and the Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities.

“Every other year, the NCLHOF induction is a family reunion for North Carolina’s writers and readers,” Southern says. “We’ll miss it this year, but next year the reunion will be especially joyful.”

