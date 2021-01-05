Seven residents and a staff member at Penick Village, a long-term care community in Southern Pines, have tested positive for COVID-19.
All of the infections are linked to Garden Cottage, a 10-bed assisted living facility. Writing in an email to residents and staff members on Monday, Penick Village said the cottage will remain “in isolation” for at least 14 days.
An outbreak is likely to be declared at the facility by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting.
Three of the cases at Garden Cottage were first announced by Penick Village on Dec. 29, but the Moore County Health Department still has not publicly acknowledged the outbreak as of Tuesday evening. This is the second outbreak at the campus since the start of the pandemic.
Two cases of COVID-19 and a death are linked to the previous outbreak, which was acknowledged by the health department in a news release on Oct. 8. That outbreak was considered to be concluded by DHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.
In Monday’s email, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot, Penick Village said the first dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will be administered to residents and staff members on Wednesday.
“We will have three vaccination areas set up on campus to make this as seamless and efficient as possible,” Penick Village said. “We have had a tremendous response from our residents and staff members who are eager to put COVID behind us.”
Employees and residents of long-term care facilities are being prioritized under the first phase of the state’s four-stage inoculation plan.
Ongoing outbreaks are being monitored at eight other nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Moore County. DHHS said the following places were experiencing outbreaks as of Tuesday.
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, a nursing home where at least 64 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and six residents have died.
• The Coventry, an assisted living community in Southern Pines where at least eight residents and 11 staff members have tested positive.
• Elmcroft of Southern Pines, an assisted living facility where at least one resident and three staff members have tested positive.
• The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home where at least 82 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive, and where 10 residents have died.
• Peak Resources Pinelake, where at least 92 residents and 33 staff members have tested positive, and where 15 residents have died.
• Quail Haven Village, where at least 13 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive, and where two residents have died.
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, where at least 43 residents and 48 staff members have tested positive, and where six residents have died.
• Tara Plantation, where at least 44 residents and nine staff members have tested positive.
Like Penick Village, most of these facilities are experiencing their second outbreaks. Every nursing home in Moore County has suffered at least one outbreak. So has every assisted living facility except Brookdale in Pinehurst.
About 800 of the county’s COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths are tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings, according to a Pilot database.
