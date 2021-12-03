FirstHealth of the Carolinas reports that 99.8 percent of its staff has complied with a COVID-19 vaccination policy that took effect last month.
The system-wide policy required all employees, volunteers and vendors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 19, although an unspecified number of exemptions were granted to workers who objected to being immunized for religious reasons.
FirstHealth declined to say what percentage of the compliant workers are actually vaccinated.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, told The Pilot that employees who had not complied with the policy as of last month’s deadline were “suspended for a period not to exceed 28 days.”
“If those staff members do not complete the vaccination series or receive an approval for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 12, their employment will be terminated,” she said, adding that 11 employees had been suspended as of Thursday.
More than 5,300 people work in the FirstHealth system, and the company is the county’s largest private employer. Its main campus is FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the multi-county system on Tuesday, according to the most recent data available on FirstHealth’s website. The infected patients accounted for about 5.4 percent of all hospitalizations.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 54,029 local residents, or about 54 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. An additional 3,577 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of one of the two-shot vaccines, according to the state’s data.
Moore County surpassed 14,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, with the local health department reporting Friday that 14,078 infections had been recorded since the start of the pandemic. At least 256 local deaths are attributed to the disease.
The most recent death was first announced Wednesday by the health department. Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said the deceased individual was a man older than 75 who died on Nov. 27. About 1.8 percent the county’s cases have been fatal.
The health department saw a rolling, daily average of about 20.3 new infections for the seven days ending Friday — a 12.7 percent increase over the previous week. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 7.4 percent on Friday, up from 6.8 percent a week earlier.
The health department is expected to share updates about the county’s response to COVID-19 during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. Officials are also expected to discuss the new omicron variant of the virus during the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
