Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Carthage on Aug. 13, 2020.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Carthage on Aug. 13, 2020.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Moore County Health Department has announced another drive-thru coronavirus testing event in Robbins.

Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Robbins First Baptist Church on Hemp Street. The event is free for residents through a partnership with Goshen Medical Center.

Health insurance is not required, but people with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the church. Participants must pre-register for the clinic by calling 910-267-2044.

Three previous testing events were held in the Robbins area, which has seen a disproportionate share of the county’s infections. Despite serving only 8 percent of the population, the town’s primary ZIP code is linked to about 16 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Moore County — more than any other postal code.

The upcoming clinic will be the ninth community testing event held in Moore County since Aug. 6. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said 78 residents participated in a pair of drive-thru testing events last week in Carthage.

Thirty people were tested Wednesday at First Missionary Baptist Church on Needmoore Road, and 48 tests were administered Friday in front of the health department’s office on Pinehurst Avenue. More than 360 tests have been administered through the health department’s community testing initiative, according to Garner.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas said it had administered nearly 31,900 tests for COVID-19 across its multi-county network as of Monday morning. The company said 3,573 of those tests, or about 11 percent, had come back positive, while results were pending for 140 tests.

