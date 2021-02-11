The Moore County Health Department announced 16 previously unreported coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the agency’s official tally to 158 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Ten of the newly reported deaths involve residents of long-term care facilities that have experienced outbreaks of the virus.
Seven of those deceased individuals lived at Quail Haven, a Pinehurst nursing home. The newly reported deaths at Quail Haven happened from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5, the health department said.
The three other outbreak-related deaths are linked to Penick Village, a Southern Pines facility where the health department said two women and a man died of complications from COVID-19 from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27. Outbreaks in local nursing homes and assisted living communities account for about 54 percent of all coronavirus deaths in Moore County.
The six other deaths announced on Thursday involve individuals who were exposed to the virus through so-called community spread. These deaths occurred from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7, the health department said.
The number of COVID-19 deaths announced by the health department has consistently lagged behind the number of deaths attributed to the disease on death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds. Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, has blamed the discrepancy on the process used to report communicable diseases to the state, which he said must be completed before deaths can be announced to the public.
“To certify a death certificate, the health department’s deputy registrar simply verifies that the form is filled out and signed by the attending physician or medical examiner,” Wittmann said during a recent meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. “There’s a specific process to report communicable diseases to the state that involves acquiring and reviewing laboratory reports and medical records. Once this has been accomplished and there’s a determination that the death was caused by a specific disease, then the death may be locally reported as a confirmed death of the disease.”
But this process has not caused significant delays in death reporting for health agencies in other counties. In neighboring Richmond County, the local health department regularly announces fatal cases within 24 hours of an individual’s death.
A total of 7,511 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County as of Thursday, with nearly 500 infections identified since the beginning of February. The county saw a daily average of 36 new cases for the seven days ending Thursday, down from the previous week’s average of 47 cases.
The county’s positivity rate for coronavirus testing has also improved. The rate stood at 9.1 percent on Thursday, down from 10.2 percent a week earlier.
Over 14,400 people in Moore County have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS said the second dose has been administered to 6,444 people in the county.
Vaccinations are currently underway for all residents aged 75 or older. People aged 65 to 74 are next in line to receive the vaccine, according to the health department.
Eligible residents can pre-register for vaccination through the department by calling (910) 947-7468 or signing up online at moorecountync.gov/shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.