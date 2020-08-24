Additional cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, on Monday confirmed that two more residents and an employee of the nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19. A total of three residents and two workers have now tested positive at Quail Haven, with the first two cases reported by the Health Department on Aug. 14.
At least two of the infected residents live at Cardinal Cottage, according to a family member who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity. On its website, Quail Haven describes the six-bed cottage as a “small, intimate environment” with a “special emphasis on memory care.”
Quail Haven did not respond to messages from The Pilot last week.
An outbreak is declared by the state whenever two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported at a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.
Eight long-term facilities in Moore County have experienced coronavirus outbreaks since April. They include Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Fox Hollow Senior Living, Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, Accordius at Aberdeen, Peak Resources Pinelake, The Greens, Quail Haven Village and St. Joseph of the Pines.
