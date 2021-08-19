Moore County's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises, Sheriff's Deputy Among Deceased

COVID-19 has now claimed at least 206 lives in Moore County, with a sheriff’s deputy among the deceased.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced that Eric Ritter, a “career public servant” assigned to a security detail at the historic courthouse in Carthage, died Thursday of complications from the disease. Ritter, who joined the sheriff’s office as a part-time bailiff in 2019 after retiring from the N.C. Highway Patrol, is the son of county commissioner Otis Ritter.
“Sheriff Ronnie Fields and the members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will forever be indebted to Deputy Eric Ritter for his lifetime of service,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “His memory will live on in our hearts and minds. Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Four other fatal infections were announced Thursday by the Moore County Health Department. Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said one of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The deceased individual, a woman older than 75 who lived at the nursing home, died Monday, according to Garner.
This is the third outbreak at the Blake Boulevard facility. Five residents and an employee died in the first outbreak, which happened in April 2020. No deaths were reported in connection with the second outbreak in January.
Like most other long-term care facilities in the county, Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation does not require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Data from the health department showed that only 31 percent of the nursing home’s staff members were vaccinated as of July 1.
Garner said the three other newly confirmed deaths involve a woman older than 75 and a man “between the ages of 65 and 74” who both died Saturday, along with a man older than 75 who died last Friday.
The health department has confirmed nine deaths since the beginning of August, more than the past four months combined. The uptick comes amid a resurgence of COVID-19 that is being fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
Over 110 new infections were recorded by the health department on Thursday, the biggest daily increase since Jan. 22. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stands at 19.3 percent, the highest rate recorded by the department since Jan. 11.
The situation is beginning to resemble the pandemic’s winter peak in other ways as well.
Face coverings are once again mandatory in county buildings and public schools. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is being inundated with infected patients. Events like the Northern Moore Family Resource Center’s 25th anniversary celebration have been canceled.
Still, Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said the county is better-positioned than it was in winter to curtail the spread of the virus.
“We now have an effective vaccine — as a matter of fact, we have three vaccines — and we also have a toolbox for our medical providers with medications to treat COVID patients,” Wittmann said during Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners. “We’ll ride through this variant and come out on the other side.”
Over 47,530 residents, or about 47 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. An additional 3,139 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine.
But demand for the vaccine is waning. Over the past four weeks, the number of fully vaccinated residents has increased by only 2.4 percent.
“Many lives could be saved if we would just go and (get) the vaccinations,” Louis Gregory, a county commissioner who serves on the Moore County Board of Health, said Tuesday. “We have too many people in our nation, and certainly in Moore County as well, that all they have to do is get a shot and save lives.”
Masks Required in County Buildings
With COVID-19 spreading at levels not seen since the height of the pandemic, Moore County has announced that face coverings will once again be required in government buildings.
The policy, which took effect Wednesday, applies to all government employees and members of the public, regardless of their vaccination status. Exceptions will be made for children younger than five and individuals who may have difficulty wearing a mask because of a “medical or behavioral condition or disability,” according to an announcement from Moore County Public Safety.
The agency noted that Moore County has been designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "having high community transmission levels of COVID.” Over 1,000 new infections have been recorded by the local health department since the beginning of August — more than double the number of cases recorded during the entire month of July.
On Aug. 9, the Moore County Board of Education narrowly approved a staff recommendation to require masks in schools until at least the end of September. The board voted 4-3 in support of the mandate.
Addressing county commissioners on Tuesday, Wittmann noted that children younger than 12 are not eligible for any of the vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
“With school starting, we will experience a rapid rise in school-age cases and a related number of quarantines,” he said. “Clusters of COVID cases are expected throughout the school system.”
The CDC recently reversed its previous guidance stating that fully vaccinated people could forego face coverings in public. The agency now recommends that masks be worn by everyone in areas with high levels of transmission.
All of the authorized vaccines are reported to be effective against the variant, but infection is still possible. Immunized people account for about 6 percent of new cases in North Carolina.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported that 13 of the 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the company’s multi-county system on Wednesday were vaccinated. However, the company noted that all of the infected patients on ventilators or in intensive care were unvaccinated.
The influx of infected patients has threatened to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Wittmann told county commissioners that FirstHealth will “continue to experience increased hospitalizations” in the weeks ahead.
Health Department to Offer Booster Shots
The health department said it will begin administering booster shots next week to vaccinated residents with “moderately to severely compromised immune systems”
Booster shots are available only to immunocompromised individuals who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the health department. The shots will be offered by appointment at the department’s office in Carthage beginning Aug. 24.
“With hospitalizations and case counts rapidly increasing over the last few weeks, we want to provide the most protection possible from vaccination, particularly to one of our most vulnerable populations — the immunocompromised,” Wittmann said in a news release.
The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines last week to allow booster shots for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, later issued a statement in support of the shots.
“Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised,” Walensky said. “In addition, in small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized breakthrough cases.”
The health department said the following people are eligible for booster shots:
• Cancer patients undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress their immune systems
• Stem cell transplant recipients who are less than two years out from their transplant and taking medicine to suppress their immune systems
• Anyone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency syndromes such as DiGeorge and Wiskott-Aldrich
• Anyone with advanced or an untreated HIV infection
• Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response
Appointments for the booster shots can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468. Residents are not required to show “medical records or proof of a weakened immune system,” the health department said.
3rd Outbreak at Nursing Home
Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is currently experiencing its third outbreak of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported that a resident and an employee of the nursing home recently tested positive. The state defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a so-called congregate living setting.
In April 2020, Pinehurst Healthcare became the first long-term care facility with an outbreak in Moore County. A total of 60 elderly residents and 24 staff members would eventually test positive, with five residents and an employee dying of complications from the disease.
After going 28 days with no new infections, the facility was removed from the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks. A second, less-severe outbreak was declared at the nursing home in January, with three residents and five employees testing positive.
The state is also monitoring an outbreak first identified on July 29 at The Coventry, an assisted living facility that is part of the St. Joseph of the Pines community in Southern Pines. Two residents of the facility have tested positive, according to DHHS.
Over 25 cases and two deaths, both involving residents, are linked to a previous outbreak at The Coventry. Trinity Health, the Michigan company that owns both The Coventry and St. Joseph of the Pines, recently made vaccinations mandatory for workers.
“Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll.” Mike Slubowski, CEO and president of Trinity Health, the county’s eighth largest employer, said in a statement announcing the mandate. “Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."
Every nursing home and assisted living facility in Moore County has suffered at least one outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Outbreaks in long-term care settings account for 9 percent of all infections and 52 percent of deaths recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to a Pilot analysis.
Penick Village, a long-term care community in Southern Pines, said Tuesday it will require all residents to wear face coverings in communal spaces. In a memo announcing the mandate, Caroline Eddy, acting chief executive officer, said at least two of the community’s independent-living residents, both of whom are vaccinated, recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Many in our surrounding community are not vaccinated, and mask usage is not as prevalent as it was six months ago,” Eddy wrote. “Therefore, to continue to create an added layer of protection for our residents and staff, we will require all residents and visitors regardless of vaccination status to wear masks in our common areas.”
