Moore County topped 6,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a milestone reached through the unabated surge in infections that began after Christmas.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 6,035 cases have been confirmed in the county since March, with 1,047 of those infections identified over the previous 14 days. Based on the state’s numbers, about 17 percent of the county’s total cases were reported in the first two weeks of January alone.
Death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds as of Thursday afternoon show that at least 10 residents have died of complications from COVID-19 since New Year’s Day. The disease was listed as the immediate cause of death in six of the certificates, while the other four cited COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death.
A review of death certificates from December, some of which were not filed until January, show COVID-19 was the immediate cause of death that month for at least 21 residents. The disease has now claimed over 100 lives in Moore County, based on a Pilot analysis.
Only 81 of those deaths have been officially counted by the Moore County Health Department, which said it must report coronavirus-related deaths to the state before announcing them to the public.
The positivity rate for virus testing in Moore County stood at 18.4 percent on Friday, much higher than the statewide average of 11.2 percent. DHHS has said the goal is 5 percent.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which serves Moore and several surrounding counties, said COVID-19 patients accounted for 26 percent of all hospitalizations across its system on Friday. Most of the patients were being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, the company’s flagship facility in Pinehurst.
