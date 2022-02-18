Moore County’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 300 this past week, a grim counterpoint to the area’s steadily improving testing and hospitalization metrics.
At least 307 deaths are now linked to Moore County, with fatal infections accounting for about 1.2 percent of all COVID-19 cases recorded by the local health department since the start of the pandemic.
More than 40 residents died of the disease in the first six weeks of 2022 alone, an uptick owing to the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The Moore County Health Department reported 26 deaths in January, making it the third deadliest month of the pandemic to date. Four of the 18 deaths reported so far this month occurred on Feb. 7 — the largest single-day tally in recent memory.
Matt Garner, interim director of the health department, said 25 of the 44 residents who perished over the past two months were older than 75. Twelve of the residents were in the “65 to 74 age group,” Garner said, and five of the residents were in the “50 to 64 age group.”
Two of the recent deaths involved residents in the “25 to 49 age group,” according to Garner. They include a man who died on Jan. 29 and a woman who died on Feb. 10.
Despite the increase in deaths, the spread of the virus has slowed in recent weeks.
The health department reported a moving, daily average of 39 new infections for the seven days ending Friday, down from an average of 64 cases a week earlier. In January, the department logged a record, daily average of 441 cases.
About 22.2 percent of coronavirus tests administered in the county were returning positive on Friday, a 7-percent decrease from the previous week. The rate remains higher than the statewide average of 10.3 percent.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is seeing fewer coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with 37 infected patients being treated across its multi-county system on Thursday. More than 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 just two weeks earlier.
The Omicron-fueled surge has largely subsided in other counties as well. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged local governments and school districts to end their mask mandates.
“Learning how to live with this virus is a reality we will continue to face,” he said. “Some people will feel more comfortable wearing a mask, but the most important thing to know is vaccines provide the strongest protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”
Cooper’s announcement came three days after the Moore County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students and faculty members.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 57 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
(1) comment
The same questions go unanswered. Were the deaths of people “with” Covid, or “due solely” to Covid? How many people of similar age and in similar health condition pass away over the same time period in Moore County due to influenza-related complications? If masks and lockdowns and shots worked, why are there still people getting sick from Covid? How many people die per thousand residents of Moore County, say, for each of the past ten years?
