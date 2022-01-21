Moore County surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a milestone owing to the accelerated spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Over 5,000 new infections have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department since New Year’s Day. Nearly 30 percent of all cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic were added in the first three weeks of January alone.
Every nursing home in the area is currently experiencing an outbreak, along with several assisted living facilities and the local jail. COVID-19 patients accounted for more than a quarter of all hospitalizations across FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ multi-county system on Wednesday, with most of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Moore County saw a rolling, daily average of 345 new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday, a pandemic record and a 105-percent increase over the previous week. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 41.4 percent on Thursday, another pandemic record.
At least 269 of the county’s infections, or about 1.3 percent, have been fatal. Matt Garner, interim director of the health department, said six residents have died this month of COVID-19.
The deceased individuals include a man in the “50 to 64 age group,” a man and a woman in the “64 to 74 age group,” and two men and a woman older than 75, Garner said.
Despite the worsening trends, the pace of vaccinations has stagnated. Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday — the same percentage reported in late-November.
If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 66 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Over 28,680 residents, or 28 percent of the county’s population, have received booster shots.
FACILITIES FIGHTING OUTBREAKS
Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified at every nursing home in Moore County, with the virus spreading mainly among staff members.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting. While outbreaks were once a major driver of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Moore County, they had become a rare occurrence in the months before Omicron.
The largest local outbreak reported by N.C. DHHS on Tuesday was at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home where 15 workers and four residents recently tested positive. Penick Village had the second largest outbreak, with 13 employees testing positive.
Other nursing homes with outbreaks include:
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where seven staff members and a resident tested positive;
• The Inn at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst, where nine staff members tested positive;
• Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage, where seven staff members and a resident tested positive;
• Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where six staff members and two residents have tested positive;
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, where six staff members and a resident tested positive.
Garner said the rapid rise in outbreaks is a “testament to the great transmissibility of Omicron.”
“For a good while, we weren’t seeing any outbreaks whatsoever,” he said. “When Omicron came along, of course, that changed. And it’s not just with our nursing home facilities, but facilities and organizations all across the county.”
Indeed, four assisted living communities in Moore County were also experiencing outbreaks on Tuesday. They include:
• The Coventry in Southern Pines, where three staff members recently tested positive;
• Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines, where six staff members and a resident tested positive;
• Sherwood Park Home in Aberdeen, where two residents tested positive;
• TerraBella, formerly Elmcroft of Southern Pines, where five staff members tested positive.
Residents of long-term care facilities were among the first groups eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in North Carolina, and data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that over 90 percent of the county’s nursing home residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 9. Most long-term care residents have also availed themselves of booster shots, which provide increased protection against Omicron.
But vaccine hesitancy has persisted among workers in long-term care facilities. Over 20 percent of the county’s nursing home employees were not fully vaccinated as of Jan. 9, according to the CMS data.
Under a federal mandate, employees of nursing homes and other health care facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare or Medicaid must get at least one dose of the vaccine by Jan. 27.
An outbreak was also reported Tuesday at the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage, where DHHS said two detention officers and two inmates recently tested positive. Garner said the health department regularly tests inmates for COVID-19, and he noted that previous outbreaks at the jail have been limited to a small number of infections.
“They've done a great job with their infection control protocols and everything else they have in place,” he said of the detention center’s staff. “They really haven't had too much trouble in keeping a handle on things.”
In addition to the new outbreaks, DHHS on Tuesday reported that coronavirus clusters had been identified at two local schools. Clusters are defined by the state as five or more infections in a school or child care setting.
Nine children and a staff member recently tested positive at the Academy of Moore charter school, while five children tested positive at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary.
TESTING RAMPS UP
In an effort to keep up with the unprecedented demand for coronavirus testing in Moore County, the health department will begin administering drive-thru tests every weekday at its office in Carthage.
The free testing is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. No appointments or referrals are needed, according to a news release.
Garner said this is the first time the department has offered daily testing. He hopes it will help alleviate some of the strain being placed on FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which has provided daily testing at its cancer treatment center in Pinehurst for the past two weeks.
“FirstHealth has been doing a phenomenal job handling the great volume of folks coming through for testing,” Garner said. “We want to ease the burden on them and help in any way we can to divert some of that volume so their staff can go back to focusing on direct patient care.”
On Thursday, FirstHealth announced that its daily testing would be moved from the cancer center to the company’s Convenient Care clinics in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines.
“We have tested thousands of people in the last two weeks, and our staff in Pinehurst have worked long hours – often in very cold temperatures – to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing,” Dan Barnes, president of FirstHealth Physician Group, said in a statement. “We will shift those resources to Convenient Care clinics to continue to provide COVID-19 testing seven days a week.”
The heightened demand for testing has caused processing delays for some laboratories, but Garner said that the health department’s vendor is “pretty confident they’ll be able to get results back to us within 24 hours.”
Faster, though less accurate, results are possible with at-home testing kits, which are now available at no cost to every household in the U.S. Packages of four tests can be ordered online from the federal government.
“Those kits are definitely another diagnostic tool that you can use as a kind of guide,” Garner said, adding that residents are not required to notify the health department when they test positive using an at-home device. “What we would say is that people should treat those tests just like they would a regular test they get in a lab setting, and adhere to the same isolation and quarantine guidelines. That will cut down on transmission, which is obviously something that we're desperately trying to do.”
HOSPITAL ISSUES PLEA
FirstHealth of the Carolinas joined nearly 30 other North Carolina hospital systems last week in signing an open letter asking for the public’s “immediate help to slow community spread” of COVID-19.
The letter said hospitals across the state are being inundated with infected patients — “a vast majority of whom are unvaccinated.”
“This situation is putting daily strain on our ability to care for those who have other urgent medical needs that are not COVID-related,” the letter said. “Our best chance of returning to living healthy, normal lives is to make sure our families, friends and work colleagues are choosing to be vaccinated and getting their recommended booster shots.”
The letter also urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public even if they’re vaccinated, a sentiment that was echoed by Garner.
“What we’ve seen, and what the science and data has shown, is that (masks) go a long way in reducing the spread,” he said.
Last week, the health department received an allotment of about 10,000 N-95 masks, which provide enhanced protection against the particles that spread COVID-19 and other diseases, from the state to distribute to residents. Garner said all of the masks were quickly snapped up during a giveaway at the Moore County Agricultural Center on Tuesday.
“I think we had more than 2,000 people come through during a period of just two hours,” he said. “We’re going to try to procure some more masks and hopefully build on the success of that event.”
