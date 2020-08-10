Over 1,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Moore County.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus showed 1,009 laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease in Moore County on Sunday. According to the department, the county is experiencing a rate of 102 infections per 10,000 residents.
Moore is the 38th county to surpass 1,000 cases in North Carolina, which is home to 100 counties. The largest concentration of cases is in Mecklenburg County, where at least 22,255 people have tested positive.
On Sunday evening, the Moore County Health Department’s coronavirus webpage still displayed Friday’s tally of 992 cases. The agency estimates that 850 of those individuals, or about 85 percent, are presumed to be recovered.
Twenty people have died of complications from COVID-19 in Moore County, with most of the deaths linked to outbreaks in long-term-care facilities.
New Outbreaks Identified
On Friday, the Health Department announced that four employees and a resident of Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage tested positive for COVID-19.
The nursing home underwent mass testing after learning that one of its workers had contracted the disease. The testing yielded additional cases, prompting another round of testing that began on Thursday.
A separate outbreak was announced Friday at The Greens, a Pinehurst facility where an employee and a resident recently tested positive. Testing at that nursing home is expected to begin on Monday, the Health Department said.
An outbreak is defined by the state as any occurrence of two or more active cases in a so-called “congregate living setting.” Such settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and prisons.
Outbreaks have been identified at four other long-term-care facilities in Moore County. They include:
• Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, where 31 residents and five employees tested positive, and where four residents died.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, where six residents and two employees tested positive, and where two residents died.
• Accordius at Aberdeen, where three employees tested positive.
The Health Department has not publicly acknowledged a second outbreak of the coronavirus at a Pinehurst nursing home that previously experienced the county’s worst outbreak of COVID-19.
In its latest semiweekly report on outbreaks in congregate living settings, NCDHHS said an employee and a resident at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the disease. More than 80 infections were reported during a previous outbreak at the nursing home, with 60 residents and 24 employees testing positive. That outbreak is also blamed for the deaths of an employee and five residents.
The previous outbreak, which began in April, was the first reported in Moore County. The Health Department initially refused to identify Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation as the affected facility, but the agency eventually acquiesced to a public records request filed by The Pilot.
The Pilot later reported on allegations made by multiple employees of the nursing home. In separate interviews, the employees all claimed they were told not to wear face coverings in the weeks leading up to the outbreak because it might upset the facility’s elderly residents.
An outbreak is considered over if "there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to NCDHHS. The earlier outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation was declared over in early July.
This is the first time the agency has reported a second outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Moore County.
Teacher Tests Positive
A teacher for the Moore County school system tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an induction event on Wednesday for newly hired educators.
Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County Schools, said teachers across the district have been advised to work remotely on Monday and Tuesday while the Health Department investigates the situation.
“We don’t have any reason to believe that anybody else was infected,” Murphy said in a phone interview. “But in an abundance of caution, we’re just asking that they work remotely or that they do virtual meetings until we know more.”
Murphy said teachers were “split into separate, small groups” during the event, which was held at Pinecrest High School. Attendees were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, she said.
“By taking this action, we’re proactively letting people know and we’re taking steps proactively to show that we’re going to do our due-diligence and do what’s needed in order to allow time for the Health Department to do their investigation,” Murphy said.
When asked on Saturday if contact tracing was underway for individuals who may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the event, Robert Wittmann, director of the Health Department, said he could not go into detail about “specific patients.” The agency, he said, is not required to arrange testing for the other educators assigned to the teacher’s induction group.
“As far as testing, they can go to any of the community test sites or maybe their own health care provider could provide testing,” he said. “There’s ample opportunity for them to be tested.”
The school system’s reopening plan calls for a mix of online and in-person instruction with expanded safety protocols. Some students are expected to return to local campuses on Aug. 17.
“The approach that the district wants to take is that we’re going to be extremely careful and exercise due diligence in terms of taking these cases one-by-one and working really closely with the Health Department, with the utmost priority being the safety of our employees and students,” Murphy said.
Wittmann said the Health Department met Wednesday with Superintendent Robert Grimesey and other district officials.
“We went through the school’s plan and policies, and how we would fit in with that,” he said. “The school system has a very good plan and they’re well organized.”
Restrictions Extended
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that Phase 2 of the state’s three-stage plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions will be extended for the third time.
“While we are seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up,” Cooper said during a news conference. “We know the stability is fragile, and these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards.”
He added: “With the hustle and bustle of reopening schools, people will move around more and so will this virus.”
Bars, gyms and movie theaters are among the venues that remain closed under the Phase 2 restrictions, which have been in effect since May 22. The statewide mandate was extended in June and again in July as trends worsened.
The latest extension will last until at least Sept. 11, Cooper said.
What this really says: On average 8% of the US population gets the flu annually. At 1% now after seven months the county if far below the 8%. Studies in the spring showed that 20 to 50 times more people had the Woo Han flu than testing showed. As testing expands naturally more cases will show up. At some point the clock has to be reset. Count any disease over a long enough period of time and 100% of a population will have been affected by it. The case count is therefore nearly irrelevant. The actual death rate compared to other illnesses for people with the same pre-existing conditions is what one should consider. For healthy people in Moore County Woo Han flu should be of no greater concern than the Hong Kong flu was in 1968, when people didn’t wear masks, businesses and schools were not closed. It is anything but a death sentence, it is what it is. Join the Anti-Mask League, don’t worry, be happy.
Thus far over 162,000 individuals in the US have died. Estimates are that total could well be 300,000 by 12/1/2020. The fact that we have no national policy to control this virus rests at the feet of Donald J.Trump. Election day is 11/3. I hope voters in these United states will respond accordingly and vote the most incompetent President in my lifetime out of office.
John Misiaszek
Just what do you think the President should have done differently? National Mask Order? How the heck does one implement that? Let's get realistic here. The Governor's need to step in and implement most of this nonsense. More testing? It took ONE hour to get back my husbands test at the hospital. There is so much fake news on this issue that it's pathetic. And, since we could vote out the President, who the heck is taking his place? Seriously? Give me a break. A defund police, get nothing done, and then throw in some other things on a bill that Americans need to delay and take advantage of a situation. Bail out states who can't figure out the importance of law and order, pay for all their cities destruction, defund police, pay for illegal aliens, pay for a vote/fraud by mail? What does that have to do with the CV-19? Oh yes, let's vote for the other do nothing group......IF one can go to the grocery store, one can get up and go vote at a polling place. And, wear a mask of course...
Once again The Pilot/Pinehurst resident Pinocchio has his head stuck somewhere the sun don't shine.164,000+ deaths due to Covid-19 is irrelevant? That's simply an insane statement Yes, all people die eventually as a result of multiple causes, but this cause and these deaths are and were identifiable, unnecessary & could have been avoided or at least substantially mitigated.PS: the Hong Kong flu in 1968 killed about 34,000 Americans, about 20% of those killed by Covid-19 since 1/1/20. No mask = selfish jerk and more deaths. That's what Kent wants!
Moore County's positivity rate is at 10%. The govt. recommends schools not reopen in areas where the rate is above 5%.
John Misiaszek
