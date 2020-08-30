Moore County’s sixth no-cost coronavirus testing event will be held Thursday in Vass.
The drive-thru clinic is being organized by the Moore County Health Department in collaboration with Goshen Medical Center, a nonprofit based in Faison. Residents are asked to pre-register by calling 910-267-2044.
Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Home Baptist Church on Lobelia Road. Health insurance is not required, but insured individuals are asked to bring their policy information.
Nearly 200 residents participated in the county’s five previous testing events, three of which were held in the Robbins area. Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Health Department, said over 60 people turned out for the most recent clinic, which was conducted Friday at the Morganton Road Sports Complex in Southern Pines.
Tests are administered using nasal swabs. Miriam King, an education specialist with the Health Department, said individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by the agency.
“We reach out to them and they are given isolation instructions that basically require them to stay home, to cease any activity outside of their home or outside of the property of their home and to isolate themselves totally from others, even other family members inside the home if possible,” King said in a video shared Thursday on the Health Department’s Facebook page.
The agency does not require follow-up testing for people diagnosed with COVID-19, but some employers may not allow infected staff members to return to work until they test negative. It is possible, King said, for a person to test positive even after they’ve recovered from the disease.
“There is a likelihood that it may show up as positive because they still have very, very low viral loads in their system, although they would not be transmitting the illness to others,” she said.
At the same time, the virus can be transmitted by individuals who don’t realize they’re infected. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said about 40 percent of people who contract COVID-19 never experience symptoms.
On Saturday, FirstHealth of the Carolinas administered free antibody testing as part of a study on the prevalence of COVID-19 in Moore County. An antibody test is not used to diagnose COVID-19, but it can help determine if a patient was infected at some point in the past and developed antibodies that may protect them from reinfection.
Data from the study will be “analyzed to determine how widespread the virus is in our community and which populations have been most impacted,” according to FirstHealth.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, said 900 people signed up to participate in the study. She said the company plans to host additional testing events in Hoke, Lee and Randolph counties.
(3) comments
Just reported by the CDC: only 6% of deaths attributed to Corona were solely due to it. 94% of the deaths had "contributing conditions". This is what many have been saying all along - Woo Hand Flu is a manufactured crisis, created by a political party desperate to prevent Trump's re-election in November. Where do we go to get our lost months and businesses back?
Even the far, far left Politico admits the panic-demic is over. Democrat led states are desperate to find more cases to keep people scared. Thus “free” testing, which is surely not free. “The positive trends are real. Covid-19 cases have been falling since late July, including in several battleground states. Hospitalizations have dropped 37 percent in the last month and the daily death count is leveling off.”
Kent Misegades The Pilot/Pinehurst Pinocchio can't bring himself to admit that to the extent the various indices are looking less negative it is due to more people following public health guidelines: wearing masks, real social distancing, contact tracing where possible when test results are more quickly available, more testing and more of those testing positive effectively quarantining, fewer large mass spreading events, you know, the apolitical response of sensible people.
