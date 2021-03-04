For months, the Moore County Health Department’s official tally of coronavirus-related deaths has lagged behind the number of fatal infections recorded on death certificates, making it difficult for residents to know the true toll of the pandemic.
The Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the department, voted Monday to address the delay by changing the agency’s process for counting deaths. Beginning Friday, the health department will publish weekly reports of COVID-19 deaths based on death certificates, which are typically available within days of an individual’s passing.
The new process was recommended by a committee formed in October to help improve the health department’s communications with the public. Tony Price, an at-large board member who serves as chairman of the committee, believes the weekly reports will be a “positive change.”
“We were looking for the best solution to report the deaths as soon as possible and get that information out to the public,” Price said in a phone interview. “It just took us a little while to get there.”
He added that Matthew Garner, public information officer for the health department, was the “catalyst” for the new reporting process. “I’d love for the committee to take credit, but I give all credit to Matt,” Price said.
A recent Pilot analysis of death certificates filed in December and January found that several residents perished of COVID-19 weeks before their deaths were counted by the health department. In a statement released after The Pilot’s investigation, the department said COVID-19 deaths “must be confirmed and manually entered into the State’s NC COVID dashboard along with all required supportive documentation” before they can be announced to the public.
“The COVID-19 reporting process is different from the vital records death certificate process,” the health department said at the time. “The two systems are governed by different regulations.”
But the state’s requirements have not prevented health agencies in other counties from sharing timely data about deaths. In neighboring Richmond County, the local health department regularly announces fatal cases within 24 hours.
“We wanted to better align ourselves with what the majority of counties are doing now,” said Betty Goodridge, a health board member who also serves on the communications committee. “There’s a large number of counties that are announcing deaths based on death certificates.”
Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, had proposed maintaining separate tallies for COVID-19 deaths confirmed through the state and those reported on death certificates. Addressing county commissioners last month, Wittmann pointed out that a certificate-based count would need to be amended if a different cause of death is identified after the certificate is filed.
But the committee determined that such amendments would be a “rare occurrence,” according to Goodridge. The group, she added, was concerned that separate totals might create confusion among residents.
Wittmann said that a deputy registrar for the health department has been tasked with reviewing every death certificate filed in the county since April 5, when the area’s first COVID-19 death was reported. The total number of coronavirus-related certificates found by the registrar will be reflected in the department’s official tally moving forward.
On Thursday, the day before the new process took effect, the health department was reporting 166 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 173 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.