Moore County has surpassed 10,000 total cases of COVID-19, a milestone that seemed remote when summer began.
The local health department was seeing an average of only four new infections a day on June 20, the first day of summer. At that rate, the county would not have reached 10,000 cases until next year.
Then came the delta variant.
COVID-19 is now spreading at levels not seen since the height of the pandemic. The health department recorded a daily average of nearly 60 new cases for the week ending Friday. Over 660 infections have been confirmed in the past two weeks alone.
“The recent surge in cases is concerning and it is a testament to the increased transmissibility of the delta variant,” said Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department.
The highly contagious strand has spread among student athletes at Union Pines High, causing the school’s football team to miss its first game of the season against Montgomery Central. It has spread among town workers in Aberdeen, where commissioners voted Monday to extend emergency sick-leave time through December for employees who are required to quarantine.
“Due to COVID-19 and the delta variant, we are seeing a considerable uptick in positive cases among staff members,” Regina Rosy, the town clerk, wrote in a memo to the commissioners.
The resurgence is also threatening to overwhelm FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the area's largest medical provider. COVID-19 patients accounted for about a quarter of hospitalizations reported across the company's multi-county system on Friday, with the majority of those patients hospitalized at FirstHealth Moore Regional in Pinehurst.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-positive patients, and our hospitals and emergency departments are certainly feeling the strain of that rise,” Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a statement.
Despite the worsening trends, dozens of local parents attended Monday's meeting of the Moore County Board of Education to protest a measure requiring students and faculty members to wear face coverings indoors until at least the end of September. The mask mandate was narrowly approved by the board in a 4-3 vote, drawing jeers from protestors.
"We cannot cower in fear of COVID-19 forever," said David Hensley, one of the three board members who voted against the mandate. "If there’s a delta variant, there’s going to be an echo variant. There’s going to be a foxtrot — all the way to X-ray, yankee and Zulu, right?"
A “foxtrot” variant of COVID-19 is highly unlikely, as new strands are named according to the Greek alphabet and not the NATO phonetic alphabet. It can also not be assumed that future variants will be as dangerous as the variants that came before.
The alpha variant first identified in the United Kingdom spread more widely than the beta variant later confirmed in South Africa, for example. The delta variant, meanwhile, is “nearly twice as contagious as previous variants,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Delta has fueled a surge of infections among school-age children. A recent report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association showed that child cases were up 31 percent from the week ending July 29 to the week ending Aug. 5. Child cases accounted for 15 percent of new infections reported in the United States at the beginning of the month.
Nearly 130 cases involving residents younger than 18 were recorded in Moore County from July 1 to Aug. 7, according to Garner. Those infections account for 10 percent of all local cases involving children and teenagers since the start of the pandemic.
Scientists agree that vaccination is the best way to curtail the spread of the virus, and all of the vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration have shown to be effective against the delta variant.
Garner said unvaccinated individuals make up 94 percent of all new cases in North Carolina. The Moore County Health Department does not have data on so-called breakthrough cases involving local residents who are vaccinated, he said.
Still, demand for the vaccine appears to be waning. A total of 50,165 residents were at least partially vaccinated as of Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of only 1.1 percent from last Friday.
Organizations like Trinity Health, which operates the local long-term care community St. Joseph of the Pines, have made vaccinations mandatory for employees. The company is Moore County's eighth largest employer.
“Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll.” Mike Slubowski, CEO and president of Trinity Health, said in a statement announcing the mandate last month. “Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."
Eleven of the county's fatal infections are linked to an outbreak at St. Joseph of the Pines. At least 198 people in Moore County, or about 1.9 percent of the county's cases, have died of complications from COVID-19.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the county’s largest private employer, has not yet joined other North Carolina-based medical systems in requiring its employees to get vaccinated. In a news release last month, Bruno said the company is encouraging "all employees, medical staff and volunteers to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible."
“The vaccines are safe and effective and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history," Bruno said at the time. "We know that these vaccines offer the best protection against COVID-19’s known and substantial risks.”
Gretchen Kelly, administrative director of public relations for FirstHealth, recently said that about 60 percent of the company’s employees are vaccinated. She added that the FirstHealth is continuing to vaccinate workers on an “ongoing basis.”
Some communities have begun offering money and other incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. Garner said that “possible incentives are currently being explored” by the health department, which is expected to give an update on COVID-19 during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners.
John Misiaszek, a Vass resident who plans to speak during the meeting, was scheduled to receive surgery at FirstHealth Moore Regional next week for a blocked carotid artery. On Thursday, he was told the procedure would be delayed because of the limited number of beds currently available in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
“It’s a little disconcerting,” said Misiaszek, who is at risk of suffering a stroke without the surgery. “People in this area are deciding not to get vaccinated because of politics, which is selfishly putting other people at risk.”
