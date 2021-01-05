People older than 75 are among the next groups in line for the coronavirus vaccine, but it is not yet clear when they will be able to get vaccinated.
Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said his agency is working with FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital to develop a system that will allow senior citizens to register to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Addressing county commissioners on Tuesday, Wittmann said there is no set launch date for that system.
“We have a plan in mind to register them and the information will be forthcoming as soon as the hospital finishes development of the platform,” Wittmann said. “We’re letting the public know that that’s going to be available soon and they’ll be able to register soon, and they’ll be told how to register.”
Before that can happen, the county must complete Phase 1A of the state’s four-stage vaccination rollout plan. Two groups of people are eligible for inoculation under the current phase: health care professionals at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
The federal government is overseeing distribution of the vaccine in local nursing homes and assisted living communities. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is administering doses directly to its at-risk staff members.
Other front-line health care workers covered under Phase 1A are receiving the vaccine through clinics held four days a week at the health department’s office in Carthage. These individuals include paramedics, dental providers, funeral home staff, pharmacists and hospice workers who are not affiliated with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, according to Wittmann.
“When we get our long-term care, first responders and medical providers done, we’re going to be set to just go to town with the vaccine,” he said. “Then we can get it to our 75 and older people and our younger population.”
In addition to adults over the age of 75, Phase 1B includes frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness are covered under Phase 2. In Phase 3, the vaccine will be available to college, university and high school students older than 16.
The vaccine will not be available to the general public until Phase 4. Wittmann noted that the speed at which the state moves through each phase will depend on the “availability of the vaccine.”
Asked by Commissioner Frank Quis why Mecklenburg County has already moved into Phase 1B, Wittmann said each county in the state has “unique challenges and unique abilities.”
“Mecklenburg has a huge public health system and they have multiple, huge hospital systems,” Wittmann said. “They’ve got a tremendous amount of resources to push the vaccine out.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper mobilized the N.C. National Guard to help distribute the vaccine in an effort to “increase the pace of vaccinations” across the state.
