Moore County is seeing another post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, with 1,074 new infections reported over the past two weeks, according to data released Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The added cases account for nearly 19 percent of all cases reported in the county since March, when a Southern Pines gynecologist became the first resident to test positive for COVID-19. The current surge, which began shortly after Christmas, is larger than the one the county experienced in the 14 days following Thanksgiving, when about 720 new cases were recorded.
Moore County’s seven-day moving average of new cases reached a high of 94 on Friday. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stands at 18.3 percent, much higher than the statewide average of 13.7 percent.
Previous spikes in the county’s numbers were fueled in large part by outbreaks in long-term care facilities, but this does not appear to be a factor in the current surge. DHHS reported little growth in cases last week at local nursing homes and assisted living communities with active outbreaks.
The unabated spread of the virus has strained FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which serves Moore and several surrounding counties. FirstHealth said COVID-19 patients accounted for more than a quarter of all hospitalizations across its system on Friday morning.
Vaccinations Underway
Coronavirus vaccinations at set to begin Tuesday for older adults in Moore County under Phase 1B of the state’s four-stage inoculation plan.
The Moore County Health Department on Thursday announced that the first dose of the vaccine will be administered to residents age 75 and older as part of an effort called Operation FirstShot. FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic are both in the process of contacting eligible patients to schedule vaccinations at The Fair Barn in Pinehurst, the health department said.
Senior citizens with other primary care providers or who do not have health insurance will receive the vaccine at no cost through the health department, which has launched a website and phone hotline to pre-register residents. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting moorecountync.gov/shot or calling 910-947-7468.
Phase 1A of the state’s rollout plan is also underway in Moore County. Two groups of people are eligible for inoculation under the current phase: health care professionals at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
The federal government is overseeing distribution of the vaccine in nursing homes and assisted living communities. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is administering doses directly to its at-risk staff members.
Other front-line health care workers covered under Phase 1A are receiving the vaccine through clinics held four days a week at the health department’s headquarters in Carthage. These individuals include paramedics, dental providers, funeral home staff, pharmacists and hospice workers who are not affiliated with FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
In addition to adults over the age of 75, Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. These residents are expected to be vaccinated following older adults in Moore County, though eligible individuals age 50 and older will receive top priority.
Citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHHS defines frontline essential workers as “first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.”
Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness are covered under Phase 2. In Phase 3, the vaccine will be available to college, university and high school students age 16 and older.
The vaccine will not be available to the general public until Phase 4. Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said the speed at which the state moves through each phase will depend on the “availability of the vaccine.”
Executive Order Extended
Gov. Roy Cooper extended an executive order on Wednesday requiring stores, restaurants and other businesses to close by 10 p.m.
The mandate, which first took effect on Dec. 11 and was originally set to expire on Friday, will now remain in place until at least Jan. 29. Cooper said the three-week extension is meant to rein in the state’s worsening trends.
"We have turned the page on a new year – one that we’re hoping will bring better times. But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on December 31," Cooper said in a statement. "In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way."
North Carolinians must still wear face coverings in public under the current order, and the previously enacted limits on mass gatherings remain in place.
Also on Wednesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, signed a secretarial directive urging people to stay at home when possible. The directive also instructs residents to avoid gathering indoors with individuals who do not share the same household.
“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” Cohen said in a statement. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”
Over 623,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Carolina since the start of the pandemic, with about 5,720 of those cases tied to Moore County. Over 7,550 people in the state have died of the disease.
More Deaths Announced
The Moore County Health Department announced four new deaths in connection with COVID-19 on Tuesday, though a recent report by The Pilot shows that several additional deaths have yet to be acknowledged by the agency.
In a news release, the department said a woman older than 75 died on Dec. 12 at St. Joseph of the Pines’ nursing facility, which is currently suffering an outbreak. The other deaths announced by the agency include a man older than 75 who died Dec. 20, a woman “between the ages of 65 and 74” who died Dec. 21, and a man in the same age range who died Dec. 22.
The newly announced deaths bring the Moore County Health Department’s death count to 81, but The Pilot’s review of every death certificate filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds in December found that the actual total is closer to 90. According to The Pilot’s analysis, the health department has yet to announce the deaths of at least nine elderly residents at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home that has been ravaged by the virus.
“Before COVID-19 deaths are reported to the public by the Moore County Health Department they must be confirmed and manually entered into the state’s N.C. COVID dashboard along with all required supportive documentation,” the department wrote in the news release. “Thus, COVID-19 deaths may not be reported to the public immediately after an individual’s death certificate has been completed.”
The Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the department, will convene remotely at 6 p.m. on Monday. Members of the public can attend the meeting by visiting WebEx.com on their computer or mobile device.
The meeting number is 179 921 7458, and the password is BOH121.
How is this possible given all of the unconstitutional edicts from our beloved Governor Shutdown? Clearly masks mandates do not work, because masks do not work as countless studies have shown. As long as this state continues to incorrectly test it will generate mostly false positives.
