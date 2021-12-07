Moore County is seeing another post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 infections, according to the local health department.
“After averaging just 11 new cases per day for the month of November, Moore County’s weekly case totals have been on the rise over the last two weeks,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. “We’ve seen a significant rise in cases.”
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county, which Garner said had dropped to a record low of 5.1 percent on Nov. 15, now stands at 8.4 percent. The county saw a rolling, daily average of 21 new infections for the seven days ending Monday, a two-fold increase from the previous week.
The spike was somewhat expected, Garner said. The county experienced a 123-percent jump in infections during the two-week period following Thanksgiving in 2020.
“We knew we would see some increase in cases around the holiday season when folks are gathering and traveling,” he said.
A total of 14,147 cases have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 143 reported since the beginning of December. Data from the health department showed that at least 256 of the county’s infections, or about 1.8 percent, have been fatal. There are approximately 100,000 people in Moore County.
Garner said the health department is monitoring the new omicron strand of the virus, which was deemed a “variant of concern” last month by the World Health Organization.
“It’s a little bit too soon to tell if omicron is more or less virulent than delta or other variants,” he said. “Preliminary evidence that we’ve seen thus far suggests that the high number of mutations found in omicron show a potential for higher transmission.”
Omicron infections have been identified in 19 states since Dec. 1, but the strand has not yet been documented in North Carolina.
Garner said all of the currently available vaccines are “expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and death” in connection with omicron. About 62 percent of all Moore County residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.
“This is something that we’ll continue to monitor and look at, and we’ll provide updates to you as we learn more,” Garner said of the variant.
Four individuals spoke during the public comment period of Monday’s meeting. They all expressed skepticism of the available vaccines, with three of the speakers suggesting that the shots were unsafe based on data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
“Our statistics are lying to the public and as an ethical person, (I believe) we need to have informed consent,” said Beth Ann Pratte, adding that the VAERS data should be displayed on the health department’s online dashboard tracking the local spread of COVID-19. “Please put the VAERS numbers up because people need to know the benefit-risk ratio.”
The numbers indicate that the risk is minuscule.
Only 1,277 of the state’s more than 5.5 million fully vaccinated residents have experienced serious side effects, according to reports submitted to VAERS. There have been 134 unverified reports of vaccine-related deaths in North Carolina, accounting for about 0.002 percent of the state’s total vaccinations.
Anyone can report an adverse reaction to VAERS. A disclaimer on the system’s website cautions that the data based on those reports “may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”
The disclaimer also states that the “number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”
In November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the administration of Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. Tom LoSapio, another speaker who advocated for the sharing of VAERS data, told the health board that he was “extremely disappointed” to learn that 6 percent of children in Moore County have already been vaccinated.
“Anyone who allows an experimental drug to be injected into our children should be ashamed,” LoSapio said. “I’m 66 years old. I’m overweight. I have diabetes. I have kidney disease. I’d rather die of COVID than get that shot.”
The CDC’s website states that the vaccine underwent “rigorous review” and was authorized only after “thorough testing for safety in thousands of children.” The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the shots for all children aged 5 and older who "do not have contraindications using a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use for their age."
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled with the Moore County Health Department by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Robert Wittmann, who has served as director of the health department for the past 36 years, is set to retire at the end of the month. He said he is optimistic that the pandemic will eventually be downgraded to an epidemic.
“At that time, I’m hoping that we’ll stop counting cases and focus on hospitalizations and deaths, and I hope that we’ll be able to remove the restrictions and mandates that the federal government now has in place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.