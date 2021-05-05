Moore County Schools is relaxing the outdoor face covering requirements for students and staff in response to a new executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week.
Previous guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services allowed for masks to be waived while students are actively engaged in outdoor exercise and socially distanced from others.
The latest update to those guidelines recommends, but does not require, the use of masks in densely crowded outdoor situations and for unvaccinated individuals — including the vast majority of students — who cannot maintain social distance.
But that’s no longer a requirement, and effective immediate Moore County Schools will no longer require students to wear masks during outdoor recess, physical education, and athletic activities.
Mask requirements will be in place during the upcoming senior proms at Pinecrest and Union Pines, even though those events are planned to be held outside.
“Because of the likelihood that they’re not going to be able to maintain appropriate physical distancing, we will be requiring that students, their guests and staff who are part of their senior prom to wear a mask,” said Catherine Murphy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications.
“That’s to avoid having to quarantine a large number of students in the very last weeks of school and potentially impact attendance at graduations.”
Upcoming band and orchestra concerts and choral performances, also planned to be outdoors, will still be staged so that students can maintain six feet of physical distance.
