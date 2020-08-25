Five students at four campuses in Moore County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school system resumed in-person instruction last week, according to updated data shared with The Pilot on Tuesday.
In addition to cases involving students, the school system said three faculty members have tested positive at Robbins Elementary. This is the first time the district has said which cases involve students and employees.
The data was released after The Pilot reported on Monday that a dozen infections had been linked to six campuses across Moore County. Catherine Murphy, director of communications for the Moore County school system, on Tuesday clarified that the earlier tally included cases identified before schools reopened to students on Aug. 17.
Two students have tested positive at Pinecrest High since last Monday, while Southern Pines Elementary, Southern Middle and Union Pines High each have at least one case involving a student who tested positive after schools reopened.
The previous data shared by the school system’s communications office included additional cases involving individuals at Pinecrest and Union Pines, along with cases at Crain’s Creek Middle and Vass-Lakeview Elementary. Those cases, which were identified before the campuses reopened, will not be included in future data shared by the district.
In a message to parents on Monday evening, Stefanie Phillips, principal of Pinecrest, said one of the school’s classrooms has been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
“We are working closely with the Moore County Health Department to take all the appropriate steps to curb further spread of the virus,” Phillips said. “This afternoon, I personally contacted all students and adults involved with the quarantine. If you were not contacted, then your child’s classroom is not impacted by this quarantine.”
She added: “As always please encourage your child to wear a mask, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.”
At least two individuals have also tested positive for COVID-19 at the Academy of Moore County, a charter school in Aberdeen that resumed in-person instruction on Aug. 3. The infections were confirmed Monday by Allyson Schoen, director of education for the academy.
Over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since March 18, when a Southern Pines physician became the first resident to test positive for the disease. The county is currently seeing an uptick in cases involving individuals younger than 18, with children and teens accounting for 154 of the county’s total infections as of Tuesday morning.
Earlier in the pandemic, younger residents made up fewer cases than any other age group. There are now more local cases linked to people ages 17 and younger than cases involving individuals ages 18 to 24.
There is no single explanation for the rise in infections among local children, which began before public schools resumed in-person instruction. Addressing county commissioners last week, Robert Wittmann, director of the Health Department, said younger patients “tend not to follow” guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing.
“I’m hoping their parents, their relatives and their peers will do what they can to help us out with that,” he said. “We can’t have a staff member in every home, sitting at every dinner table and going to every family conference.”
