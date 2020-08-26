Cases reported across the school system as of Aug. 26, 2020.

 Image courtesy Moore County Schools

The Moore County school district on Wednesday made COVID-19 case counts at area campuses accessible to the general public.

A running tally of cases involving students and faculty members across the school system can be viewed here. The online spreadsheet will be updated daily, according to the district.

“If the Moore County Health Department and Moore County Schools find it necessary to quarantine a group of students, such as a classroom, those families will be contacted directly by the school and an announcement to the school community will be made through the Communicate system,” the district said in a statement. “If able, quarantined students will participate in remote learning and return to school following the end of their quarantine.”

Parents will also be notified if the school system and the Health Department decide to temporarily close a campus hit by the coronavirus, the statement said. A shuttered school will reopen “when the health department and the district deem it safe to welcome students back for in-person instruction.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a coronavirus “cluster” was identified at Robbins Elementary School, where six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first cluster linked to a public school in Moore County. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as at least five infections at a school or child-care facility over a 14-day period with a “linkage between cases.”

The Moore County Health Department said a remote learning plan will be implemented for students who may have been exposed to the infected faculty members.

Matt Garner, public information officer for the Health Department, has said the agency plans to address clusters on a “case-by-case basis.” The department will confer with the school district’s leadership, he said, to “determine the best course of action” moving forward.

“With that, a determination would be made to suspend in-person instruction either partially or school-wide and implement remote learning,” Garner said in an interview earlier this week with The Pilot.

Christine Laurita, principal of Robbins Elementary School, notified parents of the cluster in a message sent shortly after 4:13 p.m.

“We continue to work closely with the Moore County Health Department to take all of the appropriate steps to curb further spread of the virus,” she wrote.

The county’s first cluster was identified at Magic Years Childcare Center, a Robbins daycare where five children and two employees tested positive for COVID-19. That cluster was reported in July, before public schools reopened to students.

The Moore County school system resumed in-person instruction last Monday.

Barbara Misiaszek

Nice job by our School District leaders for making this information available to the public.

John Misiazek

Kent Misegades

Since the students and likely most of the teachers are hardly at risk, this is not important. What is important is the number of students still enrolled in Moore County government schools. When do taxpayers get to see what they are paying dearly for?

