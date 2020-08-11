Families with Moore County Schools students returning to class part-time next week can expect the unexpected as schools work to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
About one-third of the district’s students will be back in class on Monday, the first day of the school year. Another third have enrolled in the district’s all-virtual academy, a new offering this year for parents who prefer to keep their children at home and learning in a consistent online program. The rest will also start learning online Monday, but will attend their schools on Thursdays and Fridays only for the foreseeable future.
During the Moore County Board of Education’s regular meeting on Monday at Aberdeen Elementary School, board Chairwoman Libby Carter said that she shares in parents’ anxieties about the unknowns in how the year will play out.
The first week or so of on-campus instruction will focus on teaching students the new rules and routines that have been established in accordance with state health guidelines for preventing the virus from spreading: from social distancing with the help of floor and hallway markers to using water fountains only to fill a cup or bottle.
“We know that not everything will go smoothly on Monday: there may be missed bus stops, or forgotten masks, or even students reporting on the wrong day,” said Carter. “But the same energetic workers who are putting all this together will solve those problems as well. I also know that we have some school employees who are reluctant to return but do so out of a sense of obligation to the children they love, and this we also recognize.”
Despite those precautions, the district can’t predict the extent to which the virus might affect daily school operations as a reduced number of students begins to interact on campus again for the first time since March. But, as Superintendent Bob Grimesey assured the school board on Monday, it will –– and the teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week won’t be the last.
That teacher attended an introductory session for teachers new to the district at Pinecrest High on Wednesday before testing positive.
“Until there is a vaccine, regrettably we must come to accept this as our new normal," Grimesey said.
“We need to rely on facts, supported by data and the guidance we receive from experts with local and state health departments. As each new confirmed case presents itself — and there will be confirmed cases — we will act prudently and measuredly with the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”
Screening Policies Created
Staff with touchless thermometers will screen students upon entry to their schools every day. Bus riders will need a form, signed by a parent and affirming that they have no symptoms or known exposure to the virus, in order to board in the mornings.
Even so, the schools are treating as inevitable the potential for students to spike a fever or develop a cough during the school day. All such cases will be treated as suspected COVID-19 cases. Students will be isolated immediately and sent home.
“Wth the reduced number of kids in our buildings, that goes a long way toward us being able to monitor kids and see who might be developing symptoms during the day,” said Catherine Murphy, the district’s director for communications, who also acknowledged that there are other reasons that students might exhibit COVID-like symptoms.
“We know, when kids come back to school, they’re getting colds, they get the flu, they’re getting sick,” she said.
“In this environment, we’re just going to have to take each case on a case-by-case basis. Unfortunately, I can imagine there will probably be a number of instances where they’re sent home even with a cold, you just have to err on the side of caution.”
Students can return to school with what the district is calling an “attestation form,” signed by a parent, indicating that it’s been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and that they’ve been symptom free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication.
Health Department Responsible
If students test positive for COVID-19 after they’re sent home from school, the Moore County Health Department will be the first to know.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has directed county health departments to guide local school districts in handling suspected cases –– among both students and staff –– and determining when it might be appropriate to temporarily close a school.
That guidance indicates that county health departments should interview the person who has tested positive for COVID-19, or their family, to determine who within their school has spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of them. Those students and staff members would be considered “suspected” cases.
In the event that the county health department cannot determine close classroom contacts, then state directives say to “then consider dismissing and quarantining the whole classroom.”
That’s likely to be the automatic response when positive cases crop up within Moore County Schools, though Grimesey reiterated on Monday that the district is obligated to comply with health department guidance in each case.
“If we have a confirmed case, the protocols in this manual are very clear that the local department of health is to respond and provide guidance,” he said.
“What I anticipate happening probably more frequently, that we’ve already seen, is that we’re going to have employees –– we may have students –– that are suspected of having COVID-19 merely by having contact. Thus far, the interpretation of that is to merely be in the same room.”
When reached by The Pilot on Tuesday, Moore County Health Director Robert Wittman said he’s supporting that definition of a “close contact” for the purpose of identifying suspected coronavirus cases in the schools.
“If the schools want to consider ‘if they’re in the same classroom’ as a close contact, I think that would be prudent and I would support that,” Wittmann said.
“I think that they’re wise to be much more conservative than the CDC guidelines, rather than trying to measure six feet between every student. When they start moving around, that’s not very practical.”
‘Proactive About This’
Students who are exposed to the coronavirus will be directed to stay home for 14 days, starting with the day of exposure, and participate in remote learning. Testing negative for the virus won’t abbreviate that 14-day quarantine.
The health department is working on a letter that can be used to notify those students’ families and direct them how to proceed. On Tuesday Wittmann was still working with the county’s attorney to determine whether or not the responsibility of delivering that letter to exposed students’ families can be delegated to Moore County Schools.
“Normally (notifications) are issued by the health director, but they can be delivered by others,” said Wittmann. “So I’m working that out with the schools today to make it as seamless as possible.”
According to Murphy, the district is planning to directly notify parents of any positive coronavirus cases that arise in their child’s school.
“We’re probably going to notify parents that we had a student test positive at that school on a case-by-case basis. It will depend on the information that we have in front of us,” she said.
“We’re going to be very proactive about this. We have talked with the health department about that. We’re still probably going to be informing the general community of any positive cases that come up.”
District administrators are meeting weekly with health department staff to consult on procedures and the schools on the ongoing situation at each school. Wittmann said that he isn’t establishing a firm threshold –– either in confirmed or suspected cases –– for when individual schools should consider closing or suspending a cohort of students.
“I’d base any recommendations on closures on an evaluation of close contacts and if preventive measures were maintained,” he said.
“I would evaluate this on a school-by-school basis in collaboration with school administration. Dr. Grimesey would be making the final decision on whether they need to close the schools or not.”
For now, Grimesey’s advice to the school board and families is to be open to new protocols and procedures that may be introduced as the semester gets underway, and to be aware of the real potential of exposure to the virus.
“What we know about COVID-19, and how to prevent it or mitigate it, can change on a weekly basis and sometimes on a daily basis. We need to be nimble in our approach and remain open to altering previous decisions and established protocols as we navigate through this uncharted territory,” he said.
“If we’re going to err, we’re going to err on the side of caution, which means that it should come as no surprise to anybody if, for a brief period of time, some employees, or students, or a small group of students may be temporarily asked to move over to remote learning or teaching while we sort that out.”
The big question is the enrollment figure for MCS schools this fall as many families have left for other options that provide more predictability and academic excellence. The virtual learning option has one important benefit - parents will finally get a chance to see what is really being taught to their children.
Unfortunately Kent,you are assuming all parents have the capability you assume they have. Kids need to get back in school,but safely.
John Misiaszek
The North Carolina Department of Public Health has determined the County Health Director should be making decisions re: school closures per this article. What gives Moore County's Health Director the authority to assign this responsibility to the Superintendent of Schools?
John Misiaszek
