The Moore County Health Department announced nine previously unreported coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the agency’s official tally to 142 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Six of the newly reported deaths involve residents of long-term care facilities that have suffered outbreaks of the virus. Four of the deceased individuals lived at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home where 15 residents have died of COVID-19.
The four newly reported deaths at The Greens all happened in December, with one dating as far back as Dec. 3. The Greens is now tied with Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home, for the county’s deadliest outbreak in a long-term care community.
The two other outbreak-related deaths announced by the health department on Thursday involve a resident of The Coventry who died on Jan. 3, and a resident of Penick Village who died on Jan. 26. Outbreaks in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for about 53 percent of all coronavirus deaths in Moore County.
Three of the deaths announced by the health department on Thursday involve individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 through so-called “community spread.” The individuals all died on Sunday, the department said.
