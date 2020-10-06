The Moore County Health Department announced another death in connection with COVID-19 on Tuesday as the area neared 2,000 confirmed cases of the disease.
The deceased was a resident of Accordius Health at Aberdeen, making him the fifth individual to die after contracting the coronavirus during an outbreak at the nursing home. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 1, the health department said.
The coronavirus has now claimed 35 lives in Moore County, with most of the deaths tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings. Nearly 1,830 infections have been reported locally since March.
More infections have been linked to the Southern Pines area than any other municipality in the county, according to ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of reported cases for the town’s primary postal code surpassed Robbins and Pinehurst for the first time on Monday.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said the spike in infections could be attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines. Nine staff members and 38 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in what has become the county’s third largest outbreak in a long-term care setting.
Sheila Orr, business office manager for Magnolia Gardens, said the facility is following guidance from both NCDHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “minimize exposure of the coronavirus to all our staff and residents.”
“We are following this current situation carefully and taking all necessary steps and precautions to protect both our staff and residents,” Orr wrote in an email to residents’ families on Monday.
Accordius Health at Aberdeen is currently experiencing the county's largest outbreak, with 84 infections identified at the facility since July.
Active coronavirus outbreaks were being monitored in five local nursing homes and three residential care facilities on Tuesday. There are more active outbreaks in Moore County than in any of the surrounding counties, according to NCDHHS.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. When an outbreak is declared at a facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
Community Testing Continues
The Moore County Health Department will hold a drive-thru coronavirus testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron.
Testing will be administered at no cost to patients through a partnership with Goshen Medical Center. Health insurance is not required, but people with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the testing site. Participants must pre-register for the event by calling 910-267-2044.
The health department has conducted a dozen community testing events throughout the county since August. Garner said over 520 tests have been administered during the events.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said testing is an important part of the agency's strategy to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“But testing is no good unless somebody shows up and gets testing, and contact tracing is no good unless somebody shows up and gets testing,” Wittmann said. “We need a higher number of our population getting tested.”
The positivity rate for testing in Moore County stood at 7.4 percent on Monday, slightly lower than the statewide average of 7.9 percent. The goal is 5 percent.
Childcare Grants Announced
Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that more than $34 million in grant funding will be made available to support childcare programs across the state.
Any childcare provider that offered in-person programs or services from August to October is eligible for the funding, which will be distributed through NCDHHS.
“These grants will help offset the significant financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines while serving fewer children,” Cooper said in a statement. “Our child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and the public safe. A strong and safe child care system is essential to our recovery.”
The announcement comes four days after the state entered Phase 3 of Cooper’s three-stage plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions. Movie theaters, bars and other establishments are allowed to reopen under the latest phase, albeit at 30 percent of their normal fire capacity.
