Two Moore County residents recently died of complications from COVID-19, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 198.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said both of the deceased individuals were women older than 65. One of the women died on July 26, Garner said, while the other woman died Thursday.
A total of 9,671 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 60 new cases added on Friday alone. About 2 percent of the county’s infections have been fatal.
The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has caused cases to surge in Moore County. Over 250 infections were recorded during the first six days of August — more than three times the number of cases reported during the entire month of June.
The county saw a rolling, daily average of 35 new infections for the seven days ending Friday, the largest average recorded since Feb. 11. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 16.2 percent on Thursday, the highest rate recorded since Jan. 19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is currently monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at The Coventry, an assisted living community in Southern Pines. It is the first outbreak reported at a local long-term care facility since April.
Weekly Testing Resumes
In response to the rapid rise in cases, the local health department has resumed its weekly drive-thru testing events in Carthage. FirstHealth of the Carolinas, the county’s largest private employer, recently reinstated visitor restrictions that were first implemented at the height of the pandemic.
Both FirstHealth and the Moore County Health Department continue to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. About 46 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Friday morning, the same percentage reported at the beginning of July.
Nearly 70 people are being treated for COVID-19 across the FirstHealth hospital system, with coronavirus patients accounting for about 17 percent of all hospitalizations reported by the company on Friday morning.
Although the vaccines have largely shown to be effective against the delta variant of COVID-19, medical professionals say they have seen a number of so-called breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals in the last couple of weeks. Those cases have tended to be milder and did not require hospitalization.
School Board to Vote on Masks
The Moore County Board of Education will vote on Monday whether or not to require face coverings for students when school starts later this month.
The O’Neal School, which resumes its academic year on Tuesday, announced this week that it will require all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors whether or not they have been vaccinated.
“Since we celebrated Commencement and departed for the summer, so much has changed regarding COVID-19 guidance for schools, and the recent changes involving face coverings from both DHHS and the CDC have been significant," John Elmore, head of the O'Neal School, wrote in a letter to students' families. "Additionally, The O’Neal School has unique challenges since our campus serves a wide range of students in grades PK -12."
Pre-kindergarten students, who will not be required to wear face coverings, will not commingle with older students, according to Elmore's letter.
“We are applying these measures to provide a safe educational environment for the 2021-22 academic year,” he wrote. “We believe that our decisions improve our ability to keep as many students and teachers in the classroom as possible when restrictions and quarantines arise due to COVID-19 cases and/or exposure.”
(2) comments
O'Neal school has the right idea. I'm sure our School Board will come to the same conclusion.
John Misiaszek
https://www.change.org/p/moore-county-board-of-education-keep-moore-county-schools-safe
