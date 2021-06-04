COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two additional Moore County residents, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 194.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said one of the newly deceased individuals was a white male in the “65 to 74 age range.” He died on May 30, according to Garner.
ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show the man lived in the Seven Lakes-West End area, making him the 17th resident of that postal code to die of the disease.
Garner said the other individual was a Black woman in the “50 to 64” age range. She died on Wednesday.
About 2.1 percent of all infections recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic have been fatal.
The latest deaths come as Moore County approaches its 9,000th confirmed case of COVID-19. The local health department said a total of 8,983 infections had been linked to the county as of Friday.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 3.7 percent, higher than the statewide average of 2.5 percent. The county saw a rolling average of about two new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday.
A total of 43,073 residents, or about 42.7 percent of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to DHHS. An additional 3,241 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.
