covid19 microscope

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange), the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19, emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in a lab.

 IMAGE VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two additional Moore County residents, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 194.

Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said one of the newly deceased individuals was a white male in the “65 to 74 age range.” He died on May 30, according to Garner.

ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show the man lived in the Seven Lakes-West End area, making him the 17th resident of that postal code to die of the disease.

Garner said the other individual was a Black woman in the “50 to 64” age range. She died on Wednesday.

About 2.1 percent of all infections recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic have been fatal.

The latest deaths come as Moore County approaches its 9,000th confirmed case of COVID-19. The local health department said a total of 8,983 infections had been linked to the county as of Friday.

The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 3.7 percent, higher than the statewide average of 2.5 percent. The county saw a rolling average of about two new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday.

A total of 43,073 residents, or about 42.7 percent of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to DHHS. An additional 3,241 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days