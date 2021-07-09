Moore County’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 196 on Friday, with two new fatal infections recorded by the local health department.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, said one of the deceased individuals was a white man in the “50 to 64” age range who died on June 25. The other individual was a white man in the “65 to 74” age range who died Tuesday, according to Garner.
A total of 9,089 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. About 2.1 percent of those cases have been fatal.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 5 percent on Friday, higher than the statewide average of 3.1 percent. The county saw a rolling daily average of about three new cases for the seven days ending Friday.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that nearly 46,000 residents, or about 46 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. An additional 1,898 residents are waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.