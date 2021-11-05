The Moore County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to newly eligible children next week.
According to a news release, vaccination clinics for children aged 5 through 11 will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the department’s office in Carthage. Parents must schedule an appointment for the shot by calling 910-947-7468, the release said.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally endorsed Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine for the first time for children younger than 12. Data the drug company submitted to the Food and Drug Administration showed that the vaccine is effective in preventing coronavirus-related illnesses in children.
A total of 13,741 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic.
The county saw a moving, daily average of 12 new infections for the week ending Friday. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 7 percent.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 252 residents, according to the health department. About 1.8 percent of the county’s infections have been fatal.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas said 26 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its multi-county system on Friday, with the majority of those patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Seventeen of the patients were unvaccinated, FirstHealth said.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 53,335 residents, or about 53 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated as of Friday. An additional 3,208 residents are currently waiting to receive their second dose of one of the two-shot vaccines.
