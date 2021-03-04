Every nursing home and assisted living community in Moore County has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the local health department.
Most of the county’s long-term care facilities are set to receive the second shot by March 19. The health department said both shots have already been administered at several nursing homes and assisted living communities.
People in long-term care facilities are being vaccinated by Walgreens and CVS pharmacies through a federal partnership program. The vaccinations are expected to play a major role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Moore County, where over 55 percent of coronavirus-related deaths are linked to outbreaks in nursing homes.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported ongoing outbreaks at five local facilities on Tuesday, down from a dozen outbreaks a month earlier. An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more confirmed cases in a so-called congregate living setting.
Data from DHHS show that the St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center is experiencing the county’s largest active outbreak, with 65 elderly residents and 54 employees of the nursing home testing positive since August. Eleven residents have perished in the outbreak, according to DHHS.
The center’s second vaccination clinic is scheduled for March 13, the local health department said.
An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission. If additional infections are identified at a facility after that period, a second outbreak is declared.
Two of the county’s long-term care facilities — Fox Hollow Senior Living and Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center — are currently experiencing their second outbreaks. Other places with active outbreaks include Brookdale Senior Living, an assisted living community in Pinehurst, and the Moore County Detention Center, which is home to the area’s most recent outbreak.
Two of the jail’s inmates and two detention officers had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to DHHS.
All frontline essential workers in North Carolina became eligible for coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, a week earlier than expected.
Under the expanded criteria, most individuals working in government, public safety, manufacturing, transportation and food services can receive shots. On March 24, the state plans to open up vaccinations for people with medical conditions and residents of “certain congregate settings.”
Employees of K-12 schools, pre-schools and child care centers in Moore County became eligible for vaccination last week under the state’s phased inoculation plan.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is administering shots to individuals employed by the Moore County school system and by the O’Neal School. The Moore County Health Department is overseeing injections for people who work in the area’s other private schools, as well as workers at charter schools, pre-schools and child care facilities.
The school system, which is the county’s second largest employer, reported that about 68 percent of its eligible employees signed up for vaccination. Seth Powers, director of Student Support Services for the system, said over 600 staff members had received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine as of Monday.
“By the end of this week, every Moore County Schools staff member who wants the vaccine should have received their first dose,” he said.
Vaccinations are also underway for health care workers and all adults aged 65 and older. Data from DHHS show that 22,818 first doses have been administered in the county as of Thursday, while 12,700 residents have received both shots.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a third vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. Developed by Johnson & Johnson, it requires only one shot and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like the previously authorized products from Pfizer and Moderna.
The state was set to receive 83,000 doses of the new vaccine on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear how many of those shots would be allocated to Moore County.
“At this time, it is unknown if the vaccine will be sent to the health department or other medical providers in our community, or both,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners.
While the other vaccines performed slightly better in clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was still shown to be more than 80 percent effective in preventing severe illnesses.
“It’s highly effective in keeping a person out of the hospital and it’s also been 100 percent effective in preventing deaths,” Wittmann said. “It’s a darn good vaccine and it’s one shot.”
“Trump Vaccine”, please.
You must ask yourself, what is taking so long to protect this vulnerable population?
Where does the buck stop?
Good thing the private sector pharmacies are stepping up to do the job the Moore County Health Department has failed to do. You can't make this incompetence up.
Yes indeed. Rush was always right: “Whatever the government touches, turns into a cow pie.”
