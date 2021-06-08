Nearly half of Moore County’s population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that 43,698 local residents, or about 43 percent of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated. An additional 2,909 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the two-shot vaccine on Tuesday, according to DHHS.
“At the current rate of vaccinations I think we can conservatively say that half of our county’s population could be at least partially vaccinated within the next two weeks,” said Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department.
The county boasts one of the state’s largest percentages of vaccinated residents. Only 12 of the state’s 100 counties had higher population-based vaccination rates as of Tuesday.
Clinic Scheduled in Robbins
The health department will return to San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins for another mass-vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Shots will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to “any member of the general public seeking the vaccine,” according to a news release. Appointments are not required, the release said.
This is the health department’s second clinic at the Catholic church, which is located in the 6300 block of N.C. 704. The previous clinic was held on May 15.
All residents aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, but individuals younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Shots are also available every Thursday at the health department’s office on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. Residents can schedule appointments by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
County Approaching 9,000th Case
Moore County is likely to record its 9,000th case of COVID-19 by the end of the week.
A total of 8,992 infections have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, with three new cases added Tuesday. Still, the county saw a rolling, daily average of only two new infections for the seven days ending Tuesday, a marked improvement over the averages recorded in recent months.
Indeed, the county reached its previous thousand-case milestone on March 2 — about a month after it surpassed 7,000 cases.
