Vax Percentages
Chart by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Nearly half of Moore County’s population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that 43,698 local residents, or about 43 percent of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated. An additional 2,909 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the two-shot vaccine on Tuesday, according to DHHS. 

“At the current rate of vaccinations I think we can conservatively say that half of our county’s population could be at least partially vaccinated within the next two weeks,” said Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department. 

The county boasts one of the state’s largest percentages of vaccinated residents. Only 12 of the state’s 100 counties had higher population-based vaccination rates as of Tuesday. 

Clinic Scheduled in Robbins

The health department will return to San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins for another mass-vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Shots will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to “any member of the general public seeking the vaccine,” according to a news release. Appointments are not required, the release said.

This is the health department’s second clinic at the Catholic church, which is located in the 6300 block of N.C. 704. The previous clinic was held on May 15.

All residents aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, but individuals younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

Shots are also available every Thursday at the health department’s office on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. Residents can schedule appointments by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

County Approaching 9,000th Case

Moore County is likely to record its 9,000th case of COVID-19 by the end of the week.

A total of 8,992 infections have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, with three new cases added Tuesday. Still, the county saw a rolling, daily average of only two new infections for the seven days ending Tuesday, a marked improvement over the averages recorded in recent months.

Indeed, the county reached its previous thousand-case milestone on March 2 — about a month after it surpassed 7,000 cases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days