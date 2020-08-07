The Moore County NAACP is distributing free washable face coverings in Aberdeen.
Masks can be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Aberdeen Lake Park. The giveaway is scheduled to begin immediately after an online coronation ceremony for the chapter’s Woman of the Year.
O’Linda Watkins, president of the Moore County NAACP, said the group received a donation of about 2,500 face coverings to distribute in the community. Members of the organization began giving out masks earlier this week at apartment complexes in Southern Pines.
“The first distribution went very well,” Watkins said. “Everybody was very happy and appreciative.”
According to Watkins, the chapter plans to provide multiple face coverings to any individual who needs them. Unlike the disposable face coverings recently distributed by the Moore County Health Department, the cloth masks offered by the Moore County NAACP can be washed and reused.
In June, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order requiring face coverings in public places “where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who are not members of the same household or residence is not possible.” The statewide mandate, which remains in effect until at least Sept. 11, is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
While earlier guidance from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that masks should only be worn by people who are sick, scientists now know that individuals can carry COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms.
“People can be asymptomatic and spread COVID,” Dr. Paul Jawanda, an infectious disease specialist for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a previous interview with The Pilot. “At this point, we have no better strategy in our armamentarium to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Universal mask use is our top possible intervention at this point.”
