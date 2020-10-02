A statewide order went into effect Friday allowing movie theaters to reopen at 30 percent of their normal capacity, but it is not yet clear when that will happen in Moore County.
MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, began making arrangements to bring indoor films back to the downtown cinema almost immediately after the order was announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday. Like every other movie theater in North Carolina, Sunrise has been closed to the public for the past six months.
“We’re really excited,” Poplyk said. “We’ve already got calls in to our film buyer, and he’s seeing what movies he can get us and how quickly.”
After being forced to close by a previous executive order on March 23, Sunrise Theater began offering digital rentals of first-run movies on its website. The cinema started hosting socially distanced screenings of classic films on the outdoor stage next to its building in July.
Poplyk said all upcoming outdoor events will continue as scheduled as the theater works to bring back indoor movies. Under the latest executive order, about 90 people will be allowed in the single-screen theater's 360-seat auditorium.
“With social distancing rules, we have to leave two rows open behind guests and three seats open next to them,” Poplyk said. “We’re measuring everything and mapping out the entire theater with the new guidelines.”
The coronavirus disrupted what was expected to be a significant year for Paragon Sandhills, the county’s only multiplex. In January, elected officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate an extensive, long-awaited renovation project at the Southern Pines theater.
“They’re investing in our community, and I’m sure it was a big investment to tear this all down, basically, and start all over again,” Mayor Carol Haney said at the time. “Going into the auditoriums now, it’s kind of like you’re in a different town.”
Six weeks later, the multiplex was forced to close.
The theater missed out on the lucrative summer blockbuster season. Not that there would have been many blockbusters to show: the coronavirus pandemic prompted most major movie studios to push their biggest releases to 2021.
Don Edwards, director of marketing for Paragon Theaters, said the Florida-based company is still working to "firm up plans" for the reopening. No official date had been set as of Friday evening, he said.
The new executive order also allows bars to open at 30-percent capacity for outdoor-only service, though several local watering holes have remained open in defiance of the previous mandate. The statewide curfew for serving alcohol after 11 p.m. has been extended until Oct. 23.
Small outdoor entertainment venues can now operate at 30-percent capacity, while larger outdoor venues are limited to 7-percent capacity. Face coverings must still be worn in public by individuals over the age of 5, and mass gatherings remain limited to 50 people outdoors and 25 people indoors.
“The key indicators that we watch in North Carolina remain mostly stable, but I have to tell you that we see warning signs that the disease could spike again here and across the country,” Cooper said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Our stability is fragile, and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges.
"While we are methodical and cautious about easing restrictions, we need to keep using proven measures: wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing our hands often.”
New Guidance for Churches
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has updated its coronavirus guidance for places of worship.
The agency recommends limiting in-person religious services to either 30 percent of the building’s fire capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Places of worship are still urged to hold services online or outdoors when possible.
Singing in church should be avoided, the agency said, as the “risk of viral spread is increased by increased respiratory effort.” NCDHHS also recommends limiting the use of frequently touched objects such as collection plates and hymnals.
Other best practices are outlined in a five-page document released by the agency on Friday morning. The updated guidance coincides with the launch of an online toolkit that includes resources to “help faith leaders slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” according to a news release.
“While the pandemic is global, the way we slow the spread of this virus is local, through on-the-ground action and shared responsibility,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a statement. “This new toolkit helps clergy of all faiths to double down on their efforts to protect our communities as we navigate this unprecedented time.”
Because places of worship are exempt from the latest executive order, they are not required to follow the recommendations shared by NCDHHS.
September Deadliest Month in Moore County
Thirteen local residents died of complications from COVID-19 in September, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic in Moore County.
July’s death toll is a distant second, with the disease claiming seven lives in the county that month. A total of 34 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since April, according to the Moore County Health Department.
The department said 20 of the deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care settings, while the other 14 residents were infected through “community spread.” Seven Black residents, four Hispanic residents and an American Indian resident are among the deceased.
The youngest resident was a 49-year-old Pinebluff woman who worked as a clinical counselor, according to a recent review of death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds. Women account for 18 of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths, the health department said.
Moore County’s deaths represented less than a percent of the 3,608 deaths reported across the state as of Friday. Nearly 2 percent of the more than 1,760 infections identified in the county since March have been fatal.
A total of 1,549 residents, or about 87 percent of the county’s reported cases, are estimated to have recovered, according to the health department’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus.
The health department is expected to give an update on its response to the pandemic during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Moore County Agricultural Building in Carthage.
Department officials are scheduled to give another presentation the following morning as part of the Moore County Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners will convene at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the historic courthouse in Carthage.
