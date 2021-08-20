Eric Ritter, a Robbins native who dedicated most of his life to keeping the highways and courtrooms of Moore County safe, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19.
Ritter’s death was announced by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the agency he joined in 2018 after retiring from a long career with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Initially hired as a part-time bailiff, Ritter became a full-time deputy in February and was assigned to a security detail at the historic courthouse in Carthage.
“He was a great guy and a people-person that people just loved working with,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in an interview on Friday. “He was very loyal and dedicated, and he never met a stranger."
Superior Court Judge James Webb recalled Ritter as being a “superb officer.” Webb said the deputy, who worked security for a time at the ground-floor entrance of the courthouse, was “usually the first person I saw when I entered the building.”
“He always greeted me with a warm welcome,” Webb wrote in an email to The Pilot. “He would then push the button for the elevator and while waiting on the elevator to arrive he checked my body temperature with his forehead thermometer as is required for all people who enter the courthouse.”
Webb added that he and “the rest of our court family are heartbroken” about Ritter’s passing.
“We will miss his smile, his professionalism, and his dedication to duty,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Ritter is the son of county commissioner Otis Ritter, and he was often tasked with providing security during the commissioners’ meetings. Commissioner Louis Gregory, a former law enforcement officer himself, said Eric Ritter was a “fantastic person.”
“He was a very professional, personable guy.” Gregory said. “I will really miss being able to see him at our courthouse, and I wish the very best for his family during this difficult time.”
Eric Ritter was a State Highway Patrol trooper for 30 years before he joined the sheriff’s office. He worked for the N.C. Highway Patrol from November 1986 until his retirement in January 2016.
After attaining the rank of first sergeant, Eric Ritter oversaw the District VI office for Highway Patrol Troop H in Aberdeen. Edith McLean, administrative assistant for the office, said he was more than just a supervisor.
“He was also a very good friend,” McLean said. “He was a loving, caring, hard-working person. And if there was something he could do to help you, he would do it.”
Fields said that Eric Ritter decided to retire from the Highway Patrol because he was “tired of carrying a gun.”
“That's what a lot of guys say when they get out of law enforcement, but it's something that many have a hard time giving up,” Fields said. “He loved to serve the community and loved to help people. When the full-time position as a bailiff opened up, he was the first one we called.”
Fields, who had known Eric Ritter for more than 35 years, said he will miss the conversations the two men shared.
“It's not just a void (left by) an employee, but also a loss of a friendship, which is more important to me,” Fields said.
Eric Ritter leaves behind a wife, daughter and three granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother and parents.
Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Friday afternoon.
COVID-19 has claimed at least 206 lives in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. Nine of those deaths have been confirmed by the local health department in August alone — more than the previous four months combined.
Staff writer Jonathan Bym contributed to this report.
