Employees and visitors are no longer required to wear masks in Moore County’s government offices.
The county’s switch to a mask-optional policy follows Thursday’s announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper encouraging local governments and school districts across the state to lift their mask mandates. The Moore County Board of Education voted last Monday to make masks optional for students and faculty members.
In a news release on Friday, the Moore County Department of Public Safety wrote that residents are “encouraged to self-assess their risk-comfort in deciding for themselves when/where to wear a mask.”
“At the same time,” the department wrote, “everyone should be respectful of those that choose to continue wearing a mask and the County will continue to make [masks] available as we are currently.”
The Moore County Health Department distributed free N95 masks, which provide enhanced protection against the particles that spread the coronavirus, to residents during two recent events in Carthage. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance states that all masks offer “some level of protection” against COVID-19, specialized filtering masks like N95s “provide the highest level of protection” when worn properly.
The Omicron-fueled avalanche of coronavirus cases that began this winter has continued to subside, with Moore County posting a moving, daily average of 32 new infections for the seven days ending Monday. That’s down from a record, daily average of 441 cases at the peak of the surge in January.
The number of COVID-19 tests returning positive in Moore County has also continued to decline. The county’s positivity rate on Monday stood at 19.4 percent, an improvement over the record 44-percent rate reported on Jan. 21.
While most of the county’s metrics are moving in the right direction, the local health department has seen an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths. Twenty-two residents have died of complications from COVID-19 in February alone, with four of those deaths first announced Monday by the department.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said the recently deceased individuals include:
• A man in the “50 to 64 age group” who died last Tuesday;
• Another man in the “50 to 64 age group” who died last Monday;
• A woman in the “65 to 74 age group” who died on Feb. 12;
• A man older than 75 who died on Feb. 11.
At least 311 residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with fatal infections accounting for about 1.3 percent of the county’s total cases.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 57 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.