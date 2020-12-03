A spokesperson for the Moore County Health Department said the agency will begin flagging death certificates for individuals who have died of complications from COVID-19 to “minimize any future delays” in announcing fatal infections to the public.
The decision came after The Pilot reported on the deaths of four elderly residents at Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines. The residents all perished amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility in October, but their deaths were only announced by the health department on Nov. 24.
When asked why the deaths took more than a month to announce, the health department alleged that the residents died while receiving hospice care in another county, creating confusion about which county was obligated to claim the deaths.
This was disputed by Debbie Ogburn, administrator of Magnolia Gardens. She said the residents never left the facility.
Uncertified copies of the residents’ death certificates obtained by The Pilot showed that the residents all died at Magnolia Gardens. The death certificates were filed from Oct. 15 to Nov. 2 by a registrar for the health department, meaning the agency possessed information about the deaths weeks before they were announced.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the department, confirmed on Tuesday that the original explanation given to The Pilot on behalf of his agency was incorrect. Writing in an email in response to follow-up questions from a reporter, Garner acknowledged that the four residents died at Magnolia Gardens and not outside of Moore County.
But Magnolia Gardens failed to notify the health department of the deaths, he said.
“Long-term care/congregate living facilities are required to immediately report any communicable diseases and any communicable disease deaths to the health department,” he said. “If a resident of a long-term care facility passes and they were COVID-positive, it is the responsibility of the facility to report that death directly to the health department.”
Garner said the deputy registrar who processed the death certificates may have assumed the deaths had already been reported to the health department by Magnolia Gardens.
“In this case, the deaths were not immediately reported by the facility, and thus the delay in reporting and adding those deaths to our COVID-19 count,” he said. “So far, for the most part, our county long-term care facilities have been timely in their reporting to us but we certainly understand that patient care takes priority. This is particularly true for facilities at the peak of an active COVID-19 outbreak.”
A total of 71 coronavirus cases and eight deaths are linked to the outbreak at Magnolia Gardens. The outbreak, which is now considered to be concluded by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, ran from late-September to mid-November.
But Magnolia Gardens was not advised to notify the health department of the infected residents’ status, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation. The individual, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to comment, said the health department assured Magnolia Gardens that any necessary updates would be relayed by the company that administered coronavirus testing at the facility.
In a text message to a reporter on Nov. 27, Ogburn indicated she was not aware of any written directive requiring long-term care facilities to notify the health department of coronavirus deaths. Asked about the state’s reporting requirements for long-term care facilities, a spokesperson for DHHS did not say if so-called congregate living settings, which include nursing homes, assisted living communities and prisons, are required to tell local health departments when an outbreak-related death has occurred.
“In some situations, the congregate living setting proactively reports cases and deaths to the local health department or state, and so the case or death is entered [in the state surveillance system] with information that it was part of a congregate living setting,” Catie Armstrong, press assistant for DHHS, wrote in an email to The Pilot.
Garner said the health department plans to pay closer attention to outbreak-related death certificates moving forward.
“From this point on, as a backup to our long-term care facilities reporting directly, we have asked our Vital Records deputy registrars to flag and copy for immediate review any incoming death certificates that list COVID-19 as either a primary or contributory cause of death so that we might minimize any future delays in reporting to the public,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.