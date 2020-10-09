In August, the federal government bypassed local and state authorities to ship thousands of rapid coronavirus testing devices to nursing homes across the United States.
All seven nursing homes in Moore County received the devices, along with most of the county’s assisted living facilities. But Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, said the so-called PCR tests that have been used since the start of the pandemic remain the tool of choice in long-term care settings.
While a rapid antigen test searches for proteins found on the surface of the virus, a PCR test looks for the virus itself. Results from rapid tests, which take 15 to 30 minutes to complete, tend to be about 15 percent less accurate than PCR tests.
“They’re intended to screen for people who are potentially COVID-positive,” Fraley said during Monday's meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. “They’re a nice screening method, but they’re not the gold standard.”
Miriam King, a health educator with the department, said rapid tests are “cheaper to produce” than PCR tests, which must be sent to a laboratory for processing. But that savings, King said, “comes at the cost of sensitivity and accuracy.”
“You need a lot of viral load in your system for the rapid test to detect it,” King said. “There could be people who are sick and able to pass the disease on with a low viral load. The PCR test will (detect) that; the rapid antigen test will not.”
Because the tests are less reliable, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will only accept them as “confirmatory results” for nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks, according to King.
“If someone is symptomatic and they’re given that rapid test and it comes back negative, they are still going to be required to follow that test up with a PCR test unless there’s an outbreak,” King said. “That’s essentially two tests for the person, whereas if you only use that PCR test you would only have to have one of those tests, and it’s the one that has the higher accuracy rate. That’s extra effort and extra work when it would only take one test.”
In order to administer rapid tests, King said a facility must be certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The requirement means rapid testing cannot be used as a screening tool in Moore County schools.
Even if the school system obtained the necessary certification, King said the district’s administration is “not in favor” of rapid testing.
“It would require consent from every single individual tested,” she said. “That means all staff and all faculty, as well as all parents or guardians because the students are not of age to sign their own consent forms. It would be administratively difficult and time-consuming.”
The information provided by the Moore County Health Department staff is both outdated and incorrect. A point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 provided earlier results than PCR done at a central laboratory — and with similar accuracy — according to a study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine (citation available if needed). Roughly 500 patients presenting to a hospital with possible COVID-19 were provided point-of-care molecular tests (as well as PCR done at a lab), and the results were compared with those of a control group who had their PCR tests done at the lab only. The point-of-care testing group got their results quicker than the control group (median, 1.7 vs. 21.3 hours). The sensitivity and specificity of the rapid test was 99% compared with PCR. Other diagnostic test methods that provide rapid results have also shown specificity and/or sensitivity comparable to the PCR procedure. There is no reason that our county's health department should remain obdurately defending use of the PCR test procedure, since the time required to obtain results with this older test is sufficiently long as to preclude meaningful contact tracing efforts.
