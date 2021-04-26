Coronavirus vaccines will be administered at all three high schools in Moore County on Wednesday.
The local health department is offering shots to students age 16 and older at Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools. Vaccination clinics are also scheduled at Pinckney Academy, STARS and The O’Neal School, according to a news release.
“We understand that it may be difficult for working parents to schedule vaccination appointments for their teen children,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said in a statement. “This helps make it easier for our young people to access the vaccine and we hope that everyone who is eligible will take advantage of this opportunity.”
Participating students will receive the first dose of the two-shot vaccine developed by Pfizer, which is the only vaccine currently authorized for use in people younger than 18. Second doses will be administered at the schools in May, the release said.
The health department plans to hold a vaccination clinic Friday in Southern Pines. Shots will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Morganton Road.
Another clinic will take place during the Buggy Festival in downtown Carthage. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said festival-goers can receive their shots in front of the historic courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8.
“We urge everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated,” Garner said. “Every dose given gets us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”
A total of 31,639 residents, or about 31.5 percent of the county’s population, had been vaccinated as of Monday. Nearly 3,850 residents were waiting to receive their second shot.
