Teaser: Vaccine
Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Coronavirus vaccines will be administered at all three high schools in Moore County on Wednesday.

The local health department is offering shots to students age 16 and older at Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools. Vaccination clinics are also scheduled at Pinckney Academy, STARS and The O’Neal School, according to a news release.

“We understand that it may be difficult for working parents to schedule vaccination appointments for their teen children,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said in a statement. “This helps make it easier for our young people to access the vaccine and we hope that everyone who is eligible will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Participating students will receive the first dose of the two-shot vaccine developed by Pfizer, which is the only vaccine currently authorized for use in people younger than 18. Second doses will be administered at the schools in May, the release said.

The health department plans to hold a vaccination clinic Friday in Southern Pines. Shots will be administered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Morganton Road.

Another clinic will take place during the Buggy Festival in downtown Carthage. Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said festival-goers can receive their shots in front of the historic courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8.

“We urge everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated,” Garner said. “Every dose given gets us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

A total of 31,639 residents, or about 31.5 percent of the county’s population, had been vaccinated as of Monday. Nearly 3,850 residents were waiting to receive their second shot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days