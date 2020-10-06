After officially taking over as chairman of the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Leo Santowasso established a trio of subcommittees that will help oversee different aspects of the health department’s response to the coronavirus.
Two of the groups are expected to collaborate with the department on projects related to public relations and the distribution of an eventual vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The other committee will work alongside the agency to increase community testing, contact tracing and other tasks related to the “general management” of COVID-19, Santowasso said.
The health board is the policy-making body for the health department. Most members of the 11-person board are required by law to work in various medical fields, and Santowasso took their professional backgrounds into account when deciding which members would serve on the different subcommittees.
“When I gained the responsibility of this position, quite frankly, it threw me,” said Santowasso, a member-at-large who was named chairman after William Mang stepped down from the position in September. “I’m not a medical person; I’m a professional engineer. I don’t know much about medicine, but we have a lot of board members that do know a lot about medicine and other workings of the community.”
Ward Medlin, deputy attorney for Moore County, said the newly created subcommittees will be subject to open government laws. Each group must comply with requests for public records and give notice of planned meetings, he said.
Mang, who will continue to serve his appointed term on the board as a pharmacy representative, has not publicly elaborated on his decision to step down from the role of chairperson. As the board’s vice chairman, Santowasso was next in line for the position.
Max Muse, a nursing representative, was elected by the board to serve as vice chair. The board is expected to vote on new leadership in January.
County Declines to Vote on Resolution in Support of 3 Ws
Monday’s meeting was held in-person at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage. It was the second time the board, which normally meets quarterly, had convened since agreeing to hold monthly meetings in response to concerns raised by county commissioners in August.
During its previous meeting, the board adopted a resolution in support of the three Ws, a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings. The resolution noted that the three Ws are the “most effective control measures available to our residents when out of their homes.”
Addressing the board on Monday, Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said a similar resolution was presented to county commissioners for approval, but the commissioners declined to add it to their agenda.
Responding to a question from a reporter after the meeting, county commissioner Louis Gregory, an ex-officio member of the health board, said he did not participate in “pre-agenda” discussions with his fellow commissioners.
“They did contact me afterwards, and they indicated to me that this was a resolution of the health board and that the health board’s resolution stood for itself,” Gregory said. “The resolution said the health board is in favor of this, so why should we come back and say we’re in favor of it, too? It doesn’t sound like it’s necessary.
"My understanding is the health board should just stand on its own merit and say ‘this is what we’ve recommended.’”
(1) comment
Our Commissioner's wouldn't support a resolution in support of the Three W's but they did pass a meaningless resolution in support of the 2nd Amendment earlier this year?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.