A teacher for the Moore County school system tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an induction event for newly hired educators on Wednesday.
Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County Schools, said teachers across the district have been advised to work remotely on Monday and Tuesday while the Moore County Health Department investigates the situation.
“We don’t have any reason to believe that anybody else was infected,” Murphy said in a phone interview. “But in an abundance of caution, we’re just asking that they work remotely or that they do virtual meetings until we know more.”
Murphy said teachers were “split into separate, small groups” during the event, which was held at Pinecrest High School. Attendees were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, she said.
“By taking this action, we’re proactively letting people know and we’re taking steps proactively to show that we’re going to do our due-diligence and do what’s needed in order to allow time for the Health Department to do their investigation,” Murphy said.
When asked on Saturday if contact tracing was underway for individuals who may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the event, Robert Wittmann, director of the Health Department, said he could not go into detail about “specific patients.” The agency, he said, is not required to arrange testing for the other educators assigned to the teacher’s induction group.
“As far as testing, they can go to any of the community test sites or maybe their own health care provider could provide testing,” he said. “There’s ample opportunity for them to be tested.”
The school system’s reopening plan calls for a mix of online and in-person instruction with expanded safety protocols. Some students are expected to return to local campuses on Aug. 17.
“The approach that the district wants to take is that we’re going to be extremely careful and exercise due diligence in terms of taking these cases one-by-one and working really closely with the Health Department, with the utmost priority being the safety of our employees and students,” Murphy said.
Wittmann said the Health Department met Wednesday with Superintendent Robert Grimesey and other district officials.
“We went through the school’s plan and policies, and how we would fit in with that,” he said. “The school system has a very good plan and they’re well organized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.