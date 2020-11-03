The Moore County Board of Commissioners has decided not to pursue a recommendation to penalize people who fail to wear masks in public.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, spoke on Oct. 19 with representatives from Moore and 35 other counties where coronavirus infections had spiked in recent weeks. To curtail the spread, Cohen urged the counties to adopt ordinances that would allow them to levy fines against individuals who violate the statewide mask mandate enacted by Gov. Roy Cooper in June.
That executive order requires North Carolinians to wear face coverings when out in public, but it does not allow police to fine or arrest violators. Instead, the state left it up to individual counties and municipalities to decide how — and if — the order should be enforced.
Frank Quis, chairman of the county commission, addressed the recommendation in a letter sent Tuesday to the executive director of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
“We conclude that this request is unworkable,” Quis wrote. “There are 100 counties and 552 incorporated municipalities in North Carolina. Requesting them to take independent action would result in some counties and municipalities adopting local ordinances while others would take no action.”
The lack of consistent enforcement throughout the state, Quis wrote, would “create complexities that would be difficult for residents and visitors alike to safely comply without violation.” Instead, he urged the association to tell Cooper or the state legislature to take action “if they believe that more stringent measures are required.”
“State uniformity would assist the public in understanding what is required of them to mitigate the spread of this disease,” Quis wrote.
The commissioners did, however, adopt a resolution on Tuesday in support of the three Ws, a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings. The board initially declined to consider adoption of the document when it was first presented by the Moore County Health Department in September.
In addition to the resolution, the commissioners approved a letter calling on “community, faith and business leaders to speak with one voice supporting the three Ws as the most effective response to reduce the number of cases that will contribute to the reopening of our society.” Copies of the letter will be sent to businesses and churches across the county.
Death Toll Rises
While the spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing in Moore County, the death count continues to rise.
Seven deaths have been reported since Friday by the health department, bringing the pandemic’s local toll to 50 lives. Six of the recent deaths involve residents of Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home that is currently experiencing the county’s largest outbreak in a long-term care setting.
Ten elderly residents of the 110-bed facility have died since the outbreak began in September, according to data released Tuesday by NCDHHS. A total of 119 infections are linked to the nursing home, with 90 residents and 29 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the local health department, said the layout of Peak Resources Pinelake may have compounded the problem.
“Facility-wise, their setup is not great for being able to isolate and quarantine residents,” Fraley said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the health department. “They have a quad-setup where four rooms may share a restroom, so a lot of it is in the facility’s design. It’s difficult to keep the spread low when you are sharing resources like that.”
Peak Resources Pinelake is the county’s only long-term care facility to suffer two separate coronavirus outbreaks. Just six individuals tested positive in the previous outbreak, which ended after the state found no evidence of continued transmission at the 110-bed nursing home.
Fraley suggested that staffing issues at Peak Resources Pinelake may have caused the virus to spread more aggressively during the current outbreak.
“Staffing is a big issue for all of these facilities normally, and (the pandemic) has really intensified that,” she said. “That may have a lot more to do with this outbreak than the previous one. If you don’t have the staff to support your (infection control) efforts, you can’t accomplish those goals.”
Formerly known as Pinelake Health and Rehabilitation Center, the facility was renamed following a 2009 mass shooting that remains the deadliest gun rampage in modern North Carolina history. Eight people were killed in the shooting, with seven residents among the deceased.
The nursing home is one of nine long-term care facilities operated by Peak Resources in North Carolina. Seven of those facilities had outbreaks as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the local health department, said the county’s other newly reported death involves a resident of Penick Village, an elder care community in Southern Pines with an active outbreak. Thirty-three of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county are linked to outbreaks in long-term care settings, according to Garner.
Other Trends Improve
A daily average of about 12 new infections was reported in Moore County for the seven days ending Tuesday, less than half the average reported two weeks earlier by the health department.
The agency said 5.8 percent of all coronavirus tests administered in Moore County had come back positive as of Tuesday, an improvement over the 7.5-percent positivity rate reported a week earlier. The county’s positivity rate has also fallen below the statewide average, which now stands at 6.8 percent.
“Hopefully that trend will continue downward,” Garner said. “Some of our surrounding counties haven’t seen that low of a drop.”
Drive-thru testing will be offered at no cost to residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday in front of the health department’s offices on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. People who wish to be tested must first register for the event by calling 910-267-2044.
Health insurance is not required, but individuals with insurance are asked to bring their policy information to the testing site. The drive-thru clinic is the latest in a series of community-testing events organized by the health department in collaboration with Goshen Medical Center.
A total of 2,335 people in Moore County have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 18, when a Southern Pines gynecologist became the first local person diagnosed with the disease. The health department estimates that 2,155 people, or about 90 percent of the county’s laboratory-confirmed cases, have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.