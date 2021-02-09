The Moore County Health Department is calling on community leaders to help ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
O’Linda Watkins, president of the Moore County NAACP, was recently asked by the department to assist with pre-registering Black residents for vaccination, which is currently open to people aged 65 and older under the state’s multi-phase inoculation plan. She is advising health officials to address concerns about the vaccine’s safety in marginalized communities through education.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with getting older people on board, but the younger ages are telling me they want to be more educated about the potential side effects,” Watkins said in a phone interview. “I think that education is definitely key when it comes to reaching younger people because they’re scared. A lot of them are pointing to Tuskegee and things like that.”
She was referring to the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study, an unethical science experiment in which 600 Black men in Alabama were denied treatment for the disease while doctors studied its long-term effects. The study ran for 40 years and was conducted in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While Watkins herself trusts the science used to develop both vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration — “I would rather take the vaccine than die of COVID-19,” she said — she believes the health department must assuage younger residents’ anxieties in order to distribute shots equitably in the months ahead.
One way to accomplish this, she said, is by doing “contactless literature drops” in historically marginalized communities and distributing educational materials in the places that serve those communities.
“People need to get the information where they are,” she said. “The information needs to be posted at Walmart, local barber shops and churches. The education needs to be accessible.”
The health department has also asked the Rev. Javier Castrejón of San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins for help reaching the county’s Hispanic community. In a phone interview, Castrejón said congregants in the 65-to-74 age range have told him they were determined to be ineligible for shots when they attempted to pre-register for appointments through the department’s vaccination hotline.
“The department told us that it was open to 65 and up, but when the people called they were told they had to be 75 and up,” he said. “The health department said something different to me and to the people. My congregation is young, so we don’t have many people 75 and older.”
Castrejón said many of his older congregants want the vaccine, but some of the younger members have concerns about its safety. “They think the vaccine is an experiment,” he said.
Few serious side effects have been linked to either of the currently available vaccines, though a small number of patients have experienced allergic reactions. Castrejón said the health department offered to “give a few words after our services to explain how the vaccine works and how they can get it.”
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that people of color are being vaccinated at a slower rate than white people in Moore County.
DHHS said only 6.4 percent of first doses of the vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective, have gone to Black residents, who account for about 13.4 percent of the county's total population. Hispanic residents, who make up 6 percent of the county's total population, have received less than 2 percent of first doses.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged that communities of color across the state have been "disproportionately impacted by this devastating pandemic."
"The health care coverage gap in North Carolina has left many without access to a doctor," Cooper said. "Add to that long-standing systemic inequities in our health care system, and you can get mistrust of this vaccine as well as lack of preventive care."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said the state is working to fix the problem by "embedding equity into our vaccine allocation process."
"We expect that the percentage of vaccine administered to historically marginalized populations in (different counties) meet or exceed that county's population estimates," she said.
Tuesday's news conference also included remarks from Charles Evans, president of the N.C. Association of Black County Officials and chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.
“I am here today to encourage everyone, especially others who are Black or brown, to get a vaccine when your time comes,” Evans said. “Supplies are very limited now so there may be a wait, but everyone will be able to get their shot as supplies increase.”
Some people sure live in the past....I will do my part though - no one in my family as the remotest interest in getting the shot. We never get flu shots so why start now? Fake pandemic = stolen election = fake president.
Good for you Kent. I assume that you will refuse to partake in social security payments or utilize medicare, right? Oh, by the way, when someone in your family, possible even you, contracts Covid it's your fault, no one else's
