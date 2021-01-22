The Moore County Health Department added nearly 30 deaths to its official coronavirus toll on Friday, bringing the agency’s tally to 109 lives claimed by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Several of the deaths were first reported by The Pilot as part of a recent review of hundreds of death certificates obtained through the Moore County Register of Deeds’ office in Carthage. There are still at least 16 coronavirus-related deaths that occurred from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1 that have yet to be announced by the health department, according to The Pilot’s analysis.
Twenty-eight deaths were officially acknowledged by the health department for the first time on Friday, by far the most ever announced all at once. The agency said one of the individuals died more than a month ago.
Seven of the deceased residents died amid outbreaks at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the health department said. Over 60 of the county’s deaths are linked to outbreaks, according to the department.
The Pilot’s analysis shows the actual number is closer to 72, with nine unannounced deaths connected to an outbreak at The Greens, a nursing home in Pinehurst, and three unannounced deaths tied to an outbreak at Penick Village, a senior care community in Southern Pines.
When asked about the lagging tally during a meeting of the Moore County Board of Health on Jan. 11, Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said his agency had been delayed by the state’s reporting requirements.
“There’s a process that’s set up where we have to send to the state not only the death certificate, but we also have to send the lab report and the medical notes,” Wittmann said at the time. “We’re also constrained because we’re putting almost all of our energy into getting vaccine into people’s bodies now, and that’s the highest priority we have. Reporting deaths will continue, but that’s not our top priority.”
His explanation was echoed in a news release issued by the health department on Friday.
“Before COVID-19 deaths are reported to the public by the Moore County Health Department they must be confirmed and manually entered into the state’s COVID dashboard along with all required supportive documentation. Thus, COVID-19 deaths may not be reported to the public immediately after an individual’s death certificate has been completed,” the release said. “Moore County Health Department also acknowledges that there have been recent delays in statistical reporting. This is due in large part to COVID-19 vaccination efforts which have taken precedence.”
On Monday, Catherine Graham, member of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, asked Wittmann if the county should hire additional staff to help the health department deal with the increased workload. He declined the offer.
“Things are flowing very smoothly and we’ve got all the vaccinators we need at this point,” he said. “Between our paid staff and volunteers, we’ve got a good depth on our bench right now.”
John Misiaszek, a Woodlake resident who has repeatedly complained to county commissioners about the delay in death reporting, said he is not satisfied with the health department’s explanation.
“Additional resources have been offered, and they should take advantage of that,” Misiaszek said in a phone interview on Friday. “Get the information out there because the community not only deserves it, they need it. The community needs this information so each person will take personal responsibility, to the extent that they don’t already, and understand that this is a serious thing.”
