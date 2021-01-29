Moore County Schools has closed a second elementary school campus as a result of COVID-19 transmission among staff and subsequent classroom quarantines.
The district announced on Friday afternoon that students at McDeeds Creek Elementary will move to virtual learning effective Monday and through Feb. 12.
In a notification to parents, Principal Molly Capps said that McDeeds Creek has implemented “multiple classroom and teacher quarantines” since Wednesday as a result of positive cases. The school quarantined two classrooms on Thursday due to a “possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19,” and confirmed one new student and one new staff case.
Some of those cases indicate virus transmission among staff members within the school.
Southern Pines Elementary moved to schoolwide virtual learning as of this past Monday, after two confirmed and several suspected instances of COVID-19 transmission among students there. Southern Pines students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Feb. 8.
The district is asking McDeeds Creek teachers to work from home where possible, but custodians, cafeteria workers and office staff will continue to report to school. Students and staff are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 15.
In the meantime, curbside meals will be distributed at the school’s main entrance from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on school days.
McDeeds Creek parents have been told to expect virtual learning schedules and plans from their children’s teachers by noon on Monday.
