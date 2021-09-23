The Moore County Board of Education voted Wednesday to maintain a policy requiring students and staff members to wear face coverings in schools.
The action does not extend the school system’s existing mask mandate, which will remain in place until at least Oct. 12 under a previous measure that was approved by the board on Aug. 9. Following that decision, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law forcing school boards across the state to revisit their masking policies on a month-by-month basis.
In a repeat from August, the local board approved the mandate in a 4-3 vote, with members Ed Dennison, Stacey Caldwell, Pam Thompson and Libby Carter supporting the policy.
“Moore County Schools are responsible for students’ safety,” Dennison said, adding that “our objective is to keep students at school for in-person learning, and we know that the mask mandate will help us accomplish that objective better than if masks were optional because of the (quarantine) requirements.”
Unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms and other school settings do not have to quarantine at home in districts where masks are required, according to guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In Moore County, orders to quarantine are issued by the local health department.
Board members Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes voted against the mandate.
“This whole masking policy has become so political,” Levy said. “It is not therapeutic. It is not scientific. It is just totally political. A mask-optional policy allows people to determine for themselves, for their children, what they’re going to do, and sometimes we just have to stand up to the bullies in Raleigh and in Washington.”
Levy went on to question the effectiveness of masks, which are currently required in all but six of the state’s 115 school districts.
“Is this thing going to prevent the virus?” he said. “I doubt it’s going to prevent one single piece of virus from coming in. It gives us a false sense of security. We need to step up. We need to take a stand for freedom. We need to take a stand for liberty. We need to vote ‘no’ on this motion.”
His remarks were met with applause from the audience, which was largely opposed to the mandate. Dozens of people spoke out against the policy during the meeting’s public comment period.
Christopher Steiner, a resident of Sanford, was escorted out of the building by police after he refused to wear a mask while addressing the board. Emily Grace Rainy, an activist who has repeatedly protested mask mandates with the group Moore County Citizens for Freedom, was approached by school resource officers after she removed her mask moments before the meeting was adjourned.
Over 540 students and nearly 180 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 across the district’s 22 campuses since the start of the school year. Opponents of the mask mandate argue that the continued spread of the virus among school-age children is proof that face coverings are ineffective.
But Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, recently told The Pilot that the situation would be worse if students were not required to wear masks.
“You look at taking away any one of the infection control measures or lessening them to whatever degree, and you stand a pretty good chance of seeing even-higher numbers,” he said.
Garner said many students are likely contracting COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
“It’s not necessarily the spread that’s happening inside the schools, per se,” he said. “It’s transmission of the virus outside the schools in places where kids might not be masked or may not be required to mask, and that carries over to the schools.
“Where are the other places that the kids are going? Are people in the kids’ households not masking and social distancing when they’re out? Those are some of the things we’re looking at.”
A recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association stated that child cases have “increased exponentially” across the U.S., with nearly 500,000 cases documented from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. The spike marked a 10-percent increase in the cumulated number of child infections recorded since the start of the pandemic.
Children rarely require hospitalization for COVID-19, and no one younger than 25 has died of the disease in Moore County. However, severe illness is still possible in children with underlying health conditions.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously voted in support of a proposal authorizing Superintendent Robert Grimesey to explore the possibility of shifting the burden of contact tracing from the school system to the health department. The proposal came from Hensley, who said that “Moore County schools should not be in the contact-tracing business.”
“Educators are not trained to do contact tracing, nor is it their proper role,” he said.
This is a developing story. A longer version will be published later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s issue of the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.