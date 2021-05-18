People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face masks in the Moore County courthouse.
Superior Court Judge James Webb issued an order on Monday allowing immunized individuals to enter the facility without masks. Unvaccinated visitors and people who are only partially vaccinated must continue to wear masks inside the courthouse, according to the order.
It was not immediately clear how the new policy will be enforced. The order comes four days after Gov. Roy Cooper loosened the statewide mask mandate to allow North Carolinians to forgo face coverings in most public places for the first time in nearly a year.
Webb issued a separate order for the Hoke County courthouse, which also falls under his jurisdiction as the senior resident superior court judge for District 19D. Citing that county’s comparatively low number of vaccinated residents, Webb said all visitors “shall continue to wear face coverings until at least 40 percent of the Hoke County population has been fully vaccinated.”
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows that only 7,688 Hoke County residents, or less than 14 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The county currently has the smallest percentage of vaccinated residents in North Carolina.
In Moore County, approximately 34.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The county is tied with New Hanover for the state’s 13th highest percentage of vaccinated residents.
Moore County Mask Order by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
Mask Order for Hoke by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
