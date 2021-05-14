Gov. Roy Cooper loosened the statewide mask mandate on Friday, allowing most North Carolinians to stop wearing face coverings in public for the first time in nearly a year.
Cooper also ended the state’s social distancing requirements and capacity limits for businesses. His announcement followed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is no longer advising people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks and practice social distancing in most settings.
Masks must still be worn in schools, hospitals, nursing homes and “other high-risk congregate settings” under Cooper’s latest executive order. Residents must also continue to cover their faces when using public transportation.
“While today’s news means that we are even closer to putting this behind us, it doesn’t mean that we’re there yet,” Cooper said during a news conference on Friday. “With more people not wearing masks going forward, and COVID-19 and its more infectious variants spreading, there’s a real risk that unvaccinated people can get it. Please be responsible and wear a mask until you get vaccinated.”
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 34,348 local residents, or about 34 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Younger Residents Eligible for Shots
The state opened up vaccinations on Thursday for children aged 12 to 15. This announcement also followed guidance from the CDC, which on Wednesday authorized use of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine for younger Americans.
Teenagers as young as 16 have been eligible for vaccination in Moore County since March with consent from a parent or legal guardian. Matt Garner, public information officer for the local health department, said 162 high school-age students participated in vaccination clinics last month at North Moore, Pinecrest, Union Pines, STARS and The O’Neal School.
The health department had planned to return to those campuses and visit area middle schools to vaccinate the newly eligible students, but the idea was rejected by the school system.
Instead, the children can receive shots by appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the health department’s office in Carthage. In order to schedule an appointment, the child’s parent or guardian must call 910-947-SHOT.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which recently announced the end of its mass-vaccination events at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, said it will hold at least one more first-dose clinic at the venue for any resident aged 12 or older on May 26. People who wish to participate in the clinic must register online at Schedule.FirstHealth.org.
New Death Recorded
The health department on Tuesday recorded its first new coronavirus-related death in nearly three weeks.
Garner said the deceased individual was a woman older than 75. She died on May 7.
At least 190 residents have now died of complications from COVID-19, according to the health department. The latest death is the first fatal infection reported in the county since April 19.
About 2 percent of local infections have resulted in death. A total of 8,902 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 7.7 percent on Friday, higher than the statewide average of 3.8 percent.
