Citing worsening Coronavirus metrics across the state, Gov. Roy Cooper has expanded his executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in North Carolina.
“This Thanksgiving week, our state and the country are reporting record-high case numbers and hospitalizations,” Cooper said during a news conference on Monday. “I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: we are in danger.”
Cooper’s latest mandate gives law enforcement agencies the ability to enforce the state’s mask-wearing requirements against individuals. Police officers were previously only allowed to take enforcement actions against businesses and organizations.
Under the new order, people must wear face coverings in “any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of the household,” according to a news release. The mandate takes effect Wednesday and will remain in place until at least Dec. 11.
“This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus,” Cooper said. “Our actions now will determine the fate of many.”
The Moore County Health Department reported 80 new infections on Monday, bringing the county’s accumulative case count to 2,757. The county saw a daily average of 27 new cases for the seven days ending Monday.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 7.7 percent on Monday, according to the local health department. That’s higher than the statewide average of 6.6 percent.
A total of 59 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic.
Click the image below to read Executive Order No. 180.
Another illogical and totally unenforceable edict from power-crazed people whose actions reflect the definition of insanity: repeating an action yet expecting a different outcome. If masks worked, why are cases climbing in areas with the most draconian mandates? Clearly Governor Shutdown has the blinders on. Here is one of many recent reports on this giant fraud: “Former Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says "Second Wave" Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, "Pandemic is Over" Fortunately we live in a county where our law enforcement uses common sense and has better things to do than force free people to wear muzzles. Note that the death count in our county has not changed and stands at four, 6% of the 59 reported, the actual number of people who died solely due to sChina flu.
